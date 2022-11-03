Tim McGraw Gets Huge Ovation from Phillies Fans After They Realize Whose Jersey He's Wearing

On Tuesday night, country music star Tim McGraw wore his father’s jersey to show his support for the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. The crowd in Philadelphia loved it.

McGraw showed up at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, wearing a Phillies jersey with “McGraw” on the back, WPVI-TV reported.

The “McGraw” on his jersey wasn’t referring to himself, but to his dad, Tug McGraw, who was a relief pitcher for the Phillies from 1975 to 1984, according to Baseball Reference.

Proudly wearing the number 45, McGraw was caught on camera for the big screen at the ballpark, and when the crowd saw him wearing his dad’s jersey, they gave him a huge ovation, WPVI-TV reported.

The reaction to McGraw’s legacy and support for the Phillies has spread across Twitter as fans cheer for the Phillies and also fondly remember Tug McGraw, who won the 1980 World Series with the Phillies (which was the Phillies’ very first World Series win) and later went on to be a sportscaster at Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV, as the outlet’s current sports reporter tweeted.

“Huge ovation for Tim McGraw wearing his dad, former @6abc sportscaster Tug McGraw’s jersey,” Joe Apody, WPVI’s sports reporter tweeted.

Huge ovation for Tim McGraw wearing his dad, former @6abc sportscaster Tug McGraw’s jersey. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/lvG1R7Rjjc — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 2, 2022

“Country music star Tim McGraw is wearing his father’s Phillies jersey at tonight’s game. His dad, Tug McGraw, won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980,” Fox Sports: MLB also tweeted, with a video of the crowd’s cheers.

Country music star Tim McGraw is wearing his father’s Phillies jersey at tonight’s game 🙌 His dad, Tug McGraw, won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980. pic.twitter.com/8d49mgABoQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2022

Tug McGraw is a legend in Phillies history, not just for being part of the 1980 World Series team that beat the Kansas City Royals, but for actually being the closer who threw the very last out in Game 6 of the series to win it all, according to Baseball Reference.

Tug McGraw struck out Willie Wilson with the last pitch, which was no small feat seeing as Wilson was one of the best hitters in the game with a batting average of .326 in the 1980 season, according to Baseball Reference stats.

But McGraw retired Wilson, with a final pitch that is now renowned in Phillies history and throughout baseball.

During the 1980 season, McGraw was also on the ballot for both the Cy Young Award and the National League MVP that year. He didn’t end up winning either but is considered one of the great pitchers of the era — and certainly one of the legends of Phillies history, according to Baseball Reference.

With the Phillies making it to the World Series this year, Tim McGraw cheered the team and tweeted the famous video of his dad’s final pitch in 1980.

“let’s go #Phillies!@tugmcgraw @Phillies,” Tim McGraw tweeted on Oct. 28, the day of the first game of the World Series.

The Astros and Phillies are now tied up in the series 2-2 after the Astros beat the Phillies on Wednesday 5-0 in a no-hitter, MLB.com reported.

Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park again. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m.

