Tim McGraw's Sweet Road-Trip Duet with Daughter Goes Viral

Gracie McGraw, daughter of country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has fans head-over-heels in love with her stunning singing voice.
Gracie, 22, was riding in the car with McGraw, 52, when they shared a memorable father-daughter duet during their road trip across the U.S.
The pair sang “What Kind of Fool,” a Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb duet from the 1980 album, “Guilty.”
“PIPES!!!!!!” McGraw exclaimed on his Instagram page. “Dang, this girl can sing! Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip.”
Hill expressed her joy over the sweet family moment, writing, “My loves 💖💖💖 @barbrastreisand would be proud.”
Gracie appeared on a Nashville stage beside her father in 2015, The Tennessean reported, impressing crowds with her powerful pipes and perfect pitch.
But getting a glimpse into a low-key, special moment between McGraw and his daughter has left audiences gushing over their sweet relationship.
Their trip, according to a recent Instagram post by Gracie, was to Los Angeles, where Gracie will be living full-time after growing up with her parents in Nashville.
Gracie wrote that she is anticipating the cross-country move, excited to begin a fresh chapter of life. McGraw seems supportive of his daughter, writing the hashtag “#chaseyourdreamsgirl,” on his post.
“It’s kind of wild that Nashville has been my home base for my whole life but it never really felt like home to me,” Gracie wrote before her road trip. “Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!!”
It’s kind of wild that Nashville has been my home base for my whole life but it never really felt like home to me. Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!! Even though it feels as if I’ve been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it’s actually happening, I’m actually moving. Nashville, TN wouldn’t feel like home without the people. Other than family, to me, my friends are my home. I couldn’t have asked for better people in my life and I can’t believe how lucky I’ve been to be able to love the people I love, and man do I love my people! Last night my friends threw me a little send off and I tried so hard not to cry because This move isn’t an ending it’s a beginning! As hard as it is to leave my friends here, I don’t feel sad. This is a start of a journey where I can actually care about myself and do things for ME!! I’ve never been that person and honestly it’s very scary but I’m so proud of myself. I’ve never been able to say that and really believe it. Without my people I wouldn’t believe in myself, so thank you for believing in me. I love you all so much. Thank you. You mean the world to me. See you soon new home!! Also!! Thanks to my b @angelinacastillopho for this photo where I actually felt like the POWERFUL woman I AM!! Let’s get it!!
“Even though it feels as if I’ve been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it’s actually happening, I’m actually moving,” Gracie wrote.
While leaving her Nashville life behind is bittersweet, Gracie is thrilled at the prospect of a new adventure.
“Last night my friends threw me a little send off and I tried so hard not to cry because This move isn’t an ending it’s a beginning!” she continued.
“This is a start of a journey where I can actually care about myself and do things for ME!! I’ve never been that person and honestly it’s very scary but I’m so proud of myself,” Gracie wrote.
From the way McGraw looked over at his daughter showing off her vocal chops in the car, he is absolutely proud of her, too.
