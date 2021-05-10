The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, according to a report by NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the news concerning Tebow, the sports analyst and former professional baseball player, returning to football on Monday.

From NFL Now: Tim Tebow is expected to sign with the #Jaguars. He’s back, with a chance to make the team and help their locker room. pic.twitter.com/W2I4d3GmP6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

The reported deal would reunite Tebow with longtime mentor and former college head coach Urban Meyer. Tebow played under Meyer from 2006 to 2009 at the University of Florida.

Meyer became the new head coach of the Jaguars during the offseason.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow, a devout Christian known for his kneeling end zone prayers after scoring a touchdown — a phenomenon that became known as “Tebowing” — was reportedly working out as a tight end with the Jaguars in late April.

“[Tebow] worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said following the first day of the NFL draft last month, according to ESPN.

He added, “Right now where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft. Our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft and we’ll worry about that when the draft is over.”

The 33-year-old Tebow last appeared in the NFL during the 2015 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He previously won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010, and had his best season with the Broncos during the 2011-2012 season, playing in 14 games and leading his team to the playoffs.

In 2016, Tebow pursued a career in professional baseball. The former NFL quarterback announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

Many NFL analysts and football fans had suggested over a decade ago that Tebow consider switching to tight end.

Doing so ended up working out well for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell, who played as a tight end in his last season with the school in 2014.

Bell has enjoyed success as a tight end in the league and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time earlier this year.

Could the NFL see Tebow, a former record-setting quarterback, find the same success? It certainly appears he might get the chance.

NFL fans could experience Tebowing once again, more than a decade after Tebow was first drafted in 2010.

