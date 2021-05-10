Sports
News Sports

Tim Tebow Is Reportedly Returning to the NFL

Dillon BurroughsMay 10, 2021 at 11:52am
Combined Shape

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, according to a report by NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the news concerning Tebow, the sports analyst and former professional baseball player, returning to football on Monday.

The reported deal would reunite Tebow with longtime mentor and former college head coach Urban Meyer. Tebow played under Meyer from 2006 to 2009 at the University of Florida.

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

Meyer became the new head coach of the Jaguars during the offseason.

Tebow, a devout Christian known for his kneeling end zone prayers after scoring a touchdown — a phenomenon that became known as “Tebowing” — was reportedly working out as a tight end with the Jaguars in late April.

Should Tim Tebow return to the NFL?

“[Tebow] worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said following the first day of the NFL draft last month, according to ESPN.

He added, “Right now where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft. Our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft and we’ll worry about that when the draft is over.”

The 33-year-old Tebow last appeared in the NFL during the 2015 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He previously won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010, and had his best season with the Broncos during the 2011-2012 season, playing in 14 games and leading his team to the playoffs.

In 2016, Tebow pursued a career in professional baseball. The former NFL quarterback announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

Related:
Discussions Ongoing After Tim Tebow Tries Out for NFL Team - Report

Many NFL analysts and football fans had suggested over a decade ago that Tebow consider switching to tight end.

Doing so ended up working out well for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell, who played as a tight end in his last season with the school in 2014.

Bell has enjoyed success as a tight end in the league and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time earlier this year.

Could the NFL see Tebow, a former record-setting quarterback, find the same success? It certainly appears he might get the chance.

NFL fans could experience Tebowing once again, more than a decade after Tebow was first drafted in 2010.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Tim Tebow Is Reportedly Returning to the NFL
Ted Cruz Destroys Newsom's Latest Video in Fiery Tweet
Video Reveals Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Crossing River Into the US
Trump Delivers Scathing Message on Embattled Kentucky Derby Winner, Ties in Border Crisis and 'Fake Presidential Election'
Trump Issues Fiery Statement After Feds Drops Long-Running Case Against Him: 'Law and Justice in Our Country at Its Lowest!'
See more...

Conversation