Tim Tebow Shares Heartbreaking Video After Beloved Dog 'Bronco' Passes Away

Animal lovers generally get their start when they’re children.

Their love for all things feathered, scaled or (usually) furred starts with some family or neighbor’s pet that they form a deep attachment to.

Star athlete Tim Tebow was no different. When he was a boy, his family didn’t allow their critters to sleep in the house, so at times he would sneak out into the garage where they spent the night and stay with them, according to AOL.

“For so many people, [dogs] are our best friends and they provide so much joy and love,” he told AOL years later.

When he was a little older, he formed a strong connection with a blonde-haired farm dog named Otis.

Tebow went on vacation one time, only to come back home and find that Otis had been missing the whole weekend, according to Reader’s Digest. He drove around, calling for Otis and hoping he’d appear from some part of the farm until he saw the dog’s head through the plants along the side of the driveway.

Otis wasn’t moving toward him. He was making no effort to get up, and when Tebow reached him he was horrified to find that it looked like someone had brutally beaten the dog.

The vet informed Tebow that multiple bones were broken and that the dog’s injuries were “too severe.” Otis was expected to die.

He didn’t. Tebow began working with him, providing physical therapy in the family pool and sweet treats in the form of vanilla shakes. With love, time and care, Otis began ambling around the farm once more.

The young man’s heart for animals is clear in how tenderly he cared for Otis, and it’s no less apparent now, as he has just said goodbye to his current Good Boy.

Bronco was a stately Rhodesian Ridgeback, a breed known for protecting livestock and fending off large predators like lions. Tebow was gifted the pup after being selected 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft.

The source of the dog’s name is pretty clear:

“It made sense when I just got drafted by the Broncos,” Tebow told AOL. “We’ve always liked the name, we always liked that truck, so we talked about it and we were like, yeah, that’s really cool.”

According to a source who spoke to Dog Time, Bronco wasn’t particularly brave and spent most of his time close to his human, but he was a loyal companion and often went on bike rides and walks with Tebow.

This past week, it was time to say goodbye to Bronco, and Tebow made sure to document some of his final moments with his beloved dog and share them with the world.

“One of the toughest goodbyes,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”

“Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco,” he continued in another tweet. “If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story.”

“Also, thank you for taking care of him every time he was sick – SEVO-Med, Blue Pearl Vet and UF Small Animal Vet Hospital (Go Gators),” he added on Instagram.

Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story. pic.twitter.com/QyUiQX5wqZ — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 21, 2019

Along with a video of Tebow breaking down in tears while feeding Bronco some cheese, he also shared photos from happier times, highlighting some adorable puppy pictures and memorable outings.

Pet owners can sympathize with the celebrity, and many have chimed in with comforting words and empathy. Hopefully Tebow will be able to reflect on all the good that Bronco brought into his life and focus on that, but it will take time and healing for him to get past this loss.

