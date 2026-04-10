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After April 15, everything could change practically overnight for this tiny $2 gold play.
After April 15, everything could change practically overnight for this tiny $2 gold play. (Paradigm Press)

Tiny $2 Mining Stock 2X Bigger Than Barrick? Is This the #1 Gold Play for 2026?

 By Sponsored Content  April 10, 2026 at 10:10am
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Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Barrick is one of the largest mining companies in the world, with a value of nearly $100 billion.

Since its IPO several decades ago, Barrick shares have risen by as much as 54X — enough to turn a $2,500 investment into $135,000.

Yet as great as that is, Barrick’s results might be dwarfed over time by this much smaller $2 gold stock.

While Barrick has reserves of 86 million ounces of gold, this tiny gold play is sitting on the equivalent of 161 million ounces.

That makes it almost 2X bigger than Barrick!

But despite that, this virtually unknown stock is just 1/100th the size of Barrick.

After April 15, however, everything could change practically overnight for this tiny $2 gold play.

And investors could see a tiny stake grow by 10X or more over the next few months alone.

Click here to learn the urgent details.

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