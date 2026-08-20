Dr. McCullough: 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria Crisis Spirals Out of Control'

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Not garnering anywhere near the media attention as cyclospora, but deadlier and more dangerous, is a flesh-eating bacteria crisis that has developed along the Gulf Coast.

Writing in his Substack, Dr. McCullough explains:

A significant uptick in Vibrio vulnificus infections — the so-called “flesh-eating bacteria” — is unfolding across the Gulf Coast, with Louisiana and Florida reporting the most alarming numbers so far in 2026. Louisiana has confirmed 9 cases and 5 deaths year-to-date, with all nine patients requiring hospitalization. Every single case involved wound exposure to seawater, and all patients had underlying health conditions. This represents a dramatic deviation from the state’s 10-year average of roughly 7 cases and 1 fatality per year. Florida has logged 14 cases and 2 deaths across 10 counties, with Palm Beach and Marion Counties each recording a fatality. Florida’s 2024 numbers — 82 cases and 19 deaths — were heavily driven by Hurricane Helene’s floodwaters pushing brackish water into populated areas, and while 2026 hasn’t yet approached those levels, the season runs through October. Alabama reported its first case in April, and Connecticut confirmed an infection from out-of-state oysters as early as February — a reminder that contaminated shellfish travel far beyond the Gulf. V. vulnificus was even detected this spring in coastal waters off Long Island, New York, reflecting a northward creep as ocean temperatures rise.

What is this “flesh-eating” bacteria and how do you get it? Again, Dr. McCullough explains:

Vibrio vulnificus is a gram-negative bacterium that thrives in warm, brackish water — the mix of fresh and salt water found in bays, estuaries, and much of the Gulf coastline. It’s not contagious person-to-person, but it doesn’t need to be. Two routes of infection dominate: Wound exposure — An open cut, scrape, surgical wound, or even a new piercing contacts contaminated seawater, for example from sharp shells. The bacteria can trigger necrotizing fasciitis, destroying soft tissue with terrifying speed. Consumption — Raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, deliver the bacteria directly into the GI tract, where it can rapidly progress to fulminant sepsis.

Horrifyingly enough, this flesh-eating bacterium has a fatality rate of 20%, and for survivors, the outcomes can be devastatingly permanent:

For those who survive, the cost is often extreme: limb amputation, massive tissue debridement, and prolonged ICU stays. The bacteria doesn’t “eat” flesh in the literal sense — it releases toxins that kill tissue and trigger a runaway inflammatory response — but the clinical effect is indistinguishable from the horror-movie nickname.

How to Avoid the Bacteria

McCullough lays out a handful of tips for avoiding the “flesh-eating” bacteria:

Stay out of brackish/salt water with any open wound — cuts, scrapes, surgical incisions, tattoos, piercings

Cover unavoidable wounds with waterproof bandages before water contact

Wash wounds immediately and thoroughly with soap and clean water after exposure

Cook shellfish thoroughly — boil shucked oysters ≥3 minutes, fry at 375°F ≥10 minutes

Wear protective footwear and gloves in coastal waters and when handling shellfish

Keep raw seafood and its juices strictly separated from cooked food

What to Do if You Are Exposed

You can do everything to avoid contact with this bacterium, but unless you are simply going to lock yourself away for the next few months, there is nothing you can do to absolutely guarantee your safety and the safety of your family. So what should you do if you are exposed? Not surprisingly, like so many other medical challenges, timing is the key.

Standard hospital treatment for advanced Vibrio vulnificus involves aggressive IV antibiotics (typically a combination of a third-generation cephalosporin like ceftazidime plus doxycycline, or a fluoroquinolone), surgical debridement of necrotic tissue, and intensive supportive care — fluids, pressors, and often amputation. The key is early intervention. Delay kills. Here’s the uncomfortable reality the public health apparatus won’t say plainly: in a genuine emergency — on a remote beach vacation, all-day fishing trip, a hurricane knocks out infrastructure, you’re hours from the nearest functioning ER, or the hospital is overwhelmed — having the right tools on hand can give you at least a head start on treatment.

So what medications do you need to have on hand in the event you come in contact with the bacteria?

This is where The Wellness Company comes in!

According to Dr. McCullough,

The Medical Emergency Kit includes prescription-only medications — among them doxycycline, which has activity against Vibrio species. It’s not a substitute for ICU-level care in the immunocompromised, and nobody should pretend otherwise, but it represents exactly the kind of early-intervention capability that can stabilize a situation while you get to definitive care — or handle it outright if the infection is caught at the first sign of a wound turning angry.

The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only — you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase, and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur”, and I feel safer having your M.E. Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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