Amazon’s much anticipated and expensive “Rings of Power” series is out, but many are berating it, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Taken generally from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” universe, the series cost roughly $715 million to makes (combining the production budget, as well as the cost to buy the rights), the Wall Street Journal reported.

But Musk and others have berated the series.

“Tolkien is turning in his grave,” Musk tweeted.

Tolkien is turning in his grave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

“Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice,” Musk added.

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Musk is not alone in his assessment either.

“The Rings of Power is getting slammed essentially everywhere that accepts fan reviews,” Forbes reported.

Rotten Tomatoes critics, for instance, gave “The Rings of Power” an 84 percent rating, but the audience score was an abysmal 39 percent.

Even on IMDB, which Amazon owns, 25 percent of fan reviews were one star, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, Amazon has simply disabled reviews.

“Normally when you watch an Amazon show or movie, whether it’s an original or not, it will have user star ratings there. But Rings of Power has zero reviews listed because Amazon didn’t want to be broadcasting its premiere with a low score right next to it, no doubt,” Forbes reported.

Many audience reviews have mocked and berated the show, particularly the dialogue and storyline.

“Boring, bad writing poor acting, and the whole storyline is just bad and slow. It doesn’t feel like Tolkien and doesn’t really show Middle Earth’s established history,” one person shared on Rotten Tomatoes.

“There are no satisfying words to describe how much this show is bland and bad writted, even not considering how distant it’s from Tolkien’s works this show is terrible. The only good things are the landscapes, the music and the CGI. Bad script, horrible dialogue, forcing the plot, Galadriel emulating captain america. This is a show covered in soulless gold. I apologize to Tolkien for this,” another person wrote.

Will you watch 'The Rings of Power?' Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

However, though many are displeased with the series so far, the premiere got more than 25 million viewers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke said that the series and the initial response were a “proud moment” for Amazon.







“It is the tens of millions of fans watching — clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are — who are our true measure of success,” she said in a statement.

Now, it appears that many of those viewers are unhappy with what they are seeing, even if they did tune in.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.