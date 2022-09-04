Share
'The Rings of Power' Sinking in Bad Reviews, Amazon Puts Three-Day Pause on All Reviews

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2022 at 2:25pm
Amazon has invoked a pause on reviews of Prime Video content at a time when its “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is awash in bad reviews.

The pause was noted by The Verge, which explained that the policy was originally designed to prevent so-called review bombing in which one movie or show is flooded with terrible reviews.

The Verge said Amazon explained through a representative that the idea was to be sure bots were not taking over the reviews.

Bad reviews are a fact of life though, for the show that offers a new take on the “Lord of the Rings” saga. Amazon has said its 25 million global viewers in the day it premiered is a very positive sign.

Over at The Hollywood Reporter, the news is that the show has “overwhelming negative reviews.”

Will you watch 'The Rings of Power'?

The site Rotten Tomatoes gives the first episodes a 2.4 audience score.

For example, a reviewer named Brendan C, opined, “The writers are stunningly incompetent in that they do not know how to construct a narrative. The problem is not just that there are too many storylines, although there are, but that none of them would work on its own.”

“Each is dramatically inert and wanders without clear direction; one character spends an entire episode backtracking on an earlier choice just to get back to where they started. In addition to this, there is an overreliance on dialogue which is not nearly as impressive as the writers clearly think it is,” he wrote.

“It’s really amazing that so much work went into something so bad. I like the actors, and the effects and costumes are well made, but there are fundamental failings of character and story,” he wrote.

Some attacked the critics.

A reviewer using the initials MT was terse.

“I’m really disappointed in this — I was up for it in a big way (big Tolkien fan) but this show is so bad in just about every conceivable way that I think it’s best to just forget it exists and move on,” MT wrote.

Over at IMDB, more than 25 percent of those rating the production gave is a one on a 10-point scale.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




