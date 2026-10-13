Share
News
White House Border Czar Tom Homan speaks to members of the media on the North Lawn of the White House on Sept. 8, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
White House Border Czar Tom Homan speaks to members of the media on the North Lawn of the White House on Sept. 8, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Tom Homan Speaks on Ilhan Omar Raid: 'This Investigation Was Ongoing for a While'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 13, 2026 at 6:33am
Share

In an interview with Fox News on Monday night, border czar Tom Homan said that the investigation against “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar was “ongoing for a while” and involved both the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

The appearance came after Omar, a Somali-born fourth-term Minnesota Democrat, said that President Donald Trump and his administration “has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns,” blaming that for the raid.

However, the administration indicated that it was much more serious than that.

“The big picture here is a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed off on a search warrant. That means there’s probable cause that a federal crime was committed, and there would be evidence of that crime in the area to be searched, which in this case was Representative Omar’s home,” former assistant U.S. attorney Jonathan Fahey told the New York Post about the Tuesday morning search.

“For a D.C. judge to sign off on something that’s 20 years old, you have to say you believe there is current evidence of the crime in her house,” he added.

“A judge must have been very convinced.”

Sources said the Homeland Security Investigations raid was in relation to criminal fraud involving Omar’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar's immigration paperwork should be investigated?

She received automatic citizenship due to the fact that her father represented her as a minor in a 2000 application. However, in 2019, her first year in Congress, a Minnesota political content creator released a video noting that her birthdate on Minnesota Legislative Reference Library records was 1981, making her 18 or 19 at the time of the application — and thus ineligible for citizenship.

Her birthdate was revised in the library two days after the video was released to say Omar was born in 1982. While immigration fraud has a 10-year statute of limitations, if Omar knowingly used an incorrect birthdate on paperwork — which might be at her home — that would reset the clock.

“A federal judge saw something that said, we believe there’s evidence of a crime that will be found in that house, and presumably it would be something that’s not just a crime beyond the statute of limitations,” Fahey said.

And in remarks to Fox News, Homan indicated that the possible infraction was indeed serious.

“We know this investigation was ongoing for a while. There was a warrant executed this morning, so I’ll leave it at that,” Homan said.

Related:
Raw Footage: Federal Agents Remove Evidence from Ilhan Omar's House

“The specifics of the investigation, I think I need to turn that over to Todd Blanche or Markwayne Mullin,” he added, referring to the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security.

Omar has contended that her birth records were destroyed during unrest in her native Somalia. She has yet to comment on the substance of the allegations, but has said that the search was an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said in a statement on X. “I will not be silenced.”

Omar has long been at the center of controversies, both related to her immigration status and her left-leaning politics.

The far-left lawmaker was stripped of her credentials on the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2023 for a string of anti-Israel remarks.

In addition, she’s come under fire for her marriage to a man who her campaign paid millions of dollars in consulting fees. Omar runs in an uncompetitive district where such expenditures wouldn’t be necessary to secure a Democratic victory.

However, she has also faced questions about her second marriage to a man who many have claimed was her brother, for the purposes of securing his U.S. citizenship.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




The Ilhan Omar Raid Gets Even Better When People Notice They Hit Her On 'Indigenous People's Day'
Tom Homan Speaks on Ilhan Omar Raid: 'This Investigation Was Ongoing for a While'
Watch: Fireworks as Black Student and Talarico Voters Meet - Begin Hating, Attacking Each Other in Seconds
Watch: El-Sayed Still Can't Condemn Dead Ayatollah Khamenei, Man Who Killed and Oppressed His Own People
That Time an Activist Claimed 13 Million Blacks Are Killed by Police Each Year, Then Claimed ER Trip After the Internet Mocked Him
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation