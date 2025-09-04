Share
Deep Dive
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a mark up meeting with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 16.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a mark up meeting with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 16. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: New Financial Disclosure Casts Doubt on Ilhan Omar's Claim That She's Not a Millionaire

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 4, 2025 at 8:43am
Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, of “Squad” fame, says that she’s hardly worth “thousands let alone millions” when asked about her wealth. Oh, to be a woman with her idea of “thousands.”

Despite the fact that the representative says it’s “categorically false” to make such claims about her net worth, congressional disclosure forms show a markedly different picture — namely, that her husband’s businesses went from being worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023 to being worth no less than $6 million at the end of 2024.

Omar’s relationship with Tim Mynett has long been a subject of much controversy. The political consultant’s romantic relationship first surfaced in court documents in the middle of 2019, where it was more of a question of ethics; Mynett’s then-wife, Beth, told a court he made a “shocking declaration of love” for Omar before leaving her.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




