Deep Dive: New Financial Disclosure Casts Doubt on Ilhan Omar's Claim That She's Not a Millionaire

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, of “Squad” fame, says that she’s hardly worth “thousands let alone millions” when asked about her wealth. Oh, to be a woman with her idea of “thousands.”

Despite the fact that the representative says it’s “categorically false” to make such claims about her net worth, congressional disclosure forms show a markedly different picture — namely, that her husband’s businesses went from being worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023 to being worth no less than $6 million at the end of 2024.

Omar’s relationship with Tim Mynett has long been a subject of much controversy. The political consultant’s romantic relationship first surfaced in court documents in the middle of 2019, where it was more of a question of ethics; Mynett’s then-wife, Beth, told a court he made a “shocking declaration of love” for Omar before leaving her.

