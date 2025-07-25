Top Dem Tells Congress That Even Hillary Warned Biden Was Too Old – But the Party Ignored the Queen of Losing to Trump

Hillary Clinton — who is an expert at losing to President Donald Trump — tried to warn the Democratic Party about Joe Biden being too old to pursue a second term as far back as 2023, but was seemingly ignored.

Ron Klain, who has been a top advisor to several prominent Democrats and served as Biden’s chief of staff, voluntarily sat for a transcribed interview with members of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday.

Klain told committee staffers that Clinton raised concerns to him in 2023 and 2024 about Biden’s chances of beating Trump, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke with CNN.

She reportedly said Biden was “not politically viable.”

Another source said Clinton’s warning was more mild, centering on how “the campaign was not succeeding in dealing with the age issue.”

A spokesman for Clinton did not disagree with Klain’s characterization, and confirmed that she was concerned about the political baggage of Biden’s age.

Why was Hillary not more emphatic with the public if she was so concerned? Why did she go along with the mainstream media farce that Biden was the sharpest he’s ever been?

Klain’s interview was part of a wide-reaching investigation centered on Biden’s mental fitness. Some Republicans — including President Donald Trump — have expressed concern that officials may have abused their authority while the now-former president was incapacitated.

They may have even discharged the duties of the Oval Office without Biden’s knowledge, specifically with regard to pardons, clemency orders, and other major agenda items.

Klain admitted to committee staffers that he had his own concerns about Biden, saying that the former president was “less energetic and more forgetful,” CNN reported. He also highlighted how Biden would frequently get names — and proper nouns — mixed up.

Too little, too late. Klain may sound truthful now, but he was complicit in propping up a man who was experiencing a massive mental decline. How can the American people believe anything he says?

It was clear to anyone with eyes — even before his disastrous 2024 debate performance against Trump — that something was wrong with Biden.

His cancer announcement only confirmed what everyone already knew. The man was sick.

He had fallen several times in public, forgotten who people were, spoke gibberish at random moments, tried to shake hands with pure air, and appeared lethargic while on camera.

It is for these very reasons that the committee is also after Biden White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor was accused of stonewalling Republican lawmakers by trying to cloak himself in doctor-patient confidentiality when they first sought out his testimony.

He attempted to delay his appearance due to a disagreement about the scope of the questions.

When he finally agreed to sit for an interview, he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination a total of 14 times in only 20 minutes.

According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, O’Connor refused to answer simple questions like “Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?” and “Was President Biden unfit to execute his duties?”

It does not matter what Clinton said in the past, or what Klain is saying now. What matters is what they knew back then. Their words of warning would have held weight and benefited the public. Instead, they clammed up to protect their proximity to power.

It is despicable behavior not worthy of leadership. If any criminal charges can be brought against these conspirators who apparently knew Biden was ill, but covered it up anyway, they should be indicted without delay.

Let us hope this investigation bears fruit and is not just another display of political theater that could easily be forgotten in a matter of months if not handled correctly.

