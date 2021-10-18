A house in India collapsed into the nearby river as severe rain triggered mass flooding and landslides in southern India.

Since Friday, at least 27 people have died and several remain missing due to the heavy rains and flooding in the state of Kerala in southern India, according to CNN.

The deadly weather has yielded home collapses, river swells and flooded roads.

The Indian army, air force and navy began rescue efforts Saturday, and thousands of people have been evacuated to over 150 relief camps across the state, CNN reported.

Local officials said more than one dozen people died in a landslide in the Kottayam district and nine bodies were found in the aftermath of an additional landslide in the district of Idduki where more remain missing.

Experts believe the heavy rainfall was caused by a low-pressure area over the southeastern Arabian Sea, India’s Meteorological Department said, according to CNN.

The weather was expected to end Monday, but CNN Weather predicts an additional two to four inches of rain in the coming days.

Kerala, home to over 33 million people, frequently experiences heavy rain from May to September, according to CNN.

Flash flooding has become more prevalent and severe in Kerala over the last few years.

At least 324 people died and over 300,000 were evacuated in August 2018 after torrential rain hit Kerala.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

