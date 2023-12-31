Share
News

Tough Guy Actor, Known Recently for 'The Sopranos,' Dies in Greece

 By Richard Moorhead  December 31, 2023 at 10:19am
Share

A veteran actor known for film and television appearances as hardened characters has died.

Richard Romanus, 80, died last week, according to the New York Post.

The veteran entertainer died at a hospital in Volos, Greece, according to his son.

His cause of death hasn’t been made public.

Romanus’ best-known roles include an appearance on “The Sopranos,” where portrayed Richard LaPenn, the ex-husband of psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi in the widely praised series focusing on an Italian-American Mafia family.

Trending:
Porn Websites to Cut Off Access to Millions of Users After Law Takes Effect in Few Short Days

Other roles he played included Michael, a loan shark in the 1973 crime drama “Mean Streets.”

Romanus’ son Robert Romanus confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.

The peers of the elder Romanus mourned his passing after the announcement of his death.

Related:
Infamous WWE Villain Who Fought Hulk Hogan Dies Suddenly in Japan

Romanus is also survived by his wife Anthea Sylbert, an Oscar Award-nominated costume designer.

The Vermont-born and Connecticut-raised actor graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a degree in philosophy before briefly pursuing a law degree before moving into cinema.

Romanus’ brother, Robert Romanos, is himself an experienced film and television actor.

Romanus moved to Skiathos, Greece two decades ago, going on to write and produce two telefilms with his wife.

Romanos and his wife were named honorary citizens of the town in 2021.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Tough Guy Actor, Known Recently for 'The Sopranos,' Dies in Greece
'Unconscionable': Speaker Johnson Slams WH Talk of 'Regular Migration' and Amnesty for 'Vital' Illegals
Biden Scolds the Media, Tells Journalists to Start Reporting 'The Right Way'
Ron DeSantis Tells Interviewer 1 Thing He Would Change About GOP Primary Campaign
Illegal Alien Deported 5 Times Sentenced in 'Horrific' Beating, Rape of Woman with Special Needs
See more...

Conversation