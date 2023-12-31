A veteran actor known for film and television appearances as hardened characters has died.

Richard Romanus, 80, died last week, according to the New York Post.

The veteran entertainer died at a hospital in Volos, Greece, according to his son.

His cause of death hasn’t been made public.

Romanus’ best-known roles include an appearance on “The Sopranos,” where portrayed Richard LaPenn, the ex-husband of psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi in the widely praised series focusing on an Italian-American Mafia family.

⚱️Richard LaPenna actor Richard Romanus, has sadly died aged 80. Playing the ex husband of Dr Jennifer Melfi, he was an integral part of arguably the most powerful storyline of the entire show. RIP. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and we thank him for the memories 💐 pic.twitter.com/d5tSaql3rA — The Sopranos Club (@TheSopranosClub) December 30, 2023

Richard Romanus, 80, was an arresting screen presence who played Michael Longo in “Mean Streets,” was Dr. Melfi’s estranged husband Richard on “The Sopranos” and guest-starred on TV detective shows such as “Mod Squad,” “Kojak,” “Hunter” and “Rockford Files.” Rest well good sir. pic.twitter.com/pZ554qU9Zj — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) December 30, 2023

Other roles he played included Michael, a loan shark in the 1973 crime drama “Mean Streets.”

Richard Romanus has sadly passed away at age 80 💔 pic.twitter.com/AULKTYSuio — The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) December 30, 2023

Romanus’ son Robert Romanus confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.

The peers of the elder Romanus mourned his passing after the announcement of his death.

Condolences to family and friends – Richard was a gentleman and terrific actor – a soldier of film and tv – RIP we worked together in 1994 in a film with Chevy Chase and Jack Palance – Richard Romanus, Actor in ‘Mean Streets,’ Dies at 80 https://t.co/hfFttWR8rQ — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) December 31, 2023

Romanus is also survived by his wife Anthea Sylbert, an Oscar Award-nominated costume designer.

The Vermont-born and Connecticut-raised actor graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a degree in philosophy before briefly pursuing a law degree before moving into cinema.

Romanus’ brother, Robert Romanos, is himself an experienced film and television actor.

Romanus moved to Skiathos, Greece two decades ago, going on to write and produce two telefilms with his wife.

Watching now. For Richard Romanus. RIP. pic.twitter.com/REIVo6JSBe — Thomas Carullo (@ThomasCarullo) December 31, 2023

Romanos and his wife were named honorary citizens of the town in 2021.

