British actor Tom Wilkinson has died “suddenly” at his home.

He was 75.

The news was confirmed with a number of outlets, including the BBC and CNN.

Wilkinson’s publicist, Nancy Seltzer, confirmed the news with CNN.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement provided by Seltzer read.

It added: “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

No cause of death has been given.

Wilkinson may not have been a household name on par with some of the stars he’s shared screen time with, but there’s a good chance you’ve seen one of his movies — and enjoyed it.

According to movie database site IMDb, Wilkinson has credits in 130 different shows/films, covering a truly wide range of genres.

Wilkinson actually received an Oscar nomination for his supporting role to actor George Clooney in 2007 law/drama film “Michael Clayton.”

The British actor also shared some screen time with Jim Carrey in 2004 hit “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” where he portrayed Dr. Mierzwiak, and portrayed a Nazi (General Friedrich Fromm) who wanted to help overthrow Adolf Hitler in the 2008 Tom Cruise flick “Valkyrie.”

Wilkinson also had a knack for playing villains, when he portrayed gangster Carmine Falcone in the Christian Bale-led “Batman Begins,” as well as the traitorous Griffin/”Juntao” in the seminal Jackie Chan film “Rush Hour.”

Other credits, but far from the only ones, include roles in beloved films such as “The Full Monty,” “The Patriot,” and even the generally lauded video game “Sleeping Dogs,” in which he lent his voice to one of the characters.

A quick glance at social media showed a wide range of appreciation for all that Wilkinson had provided to the world of acting.

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson, known for Batman Begins, The Full Monty, and Michael Clayton, has died aged 75. pic.twitter.com/FRlL1jf91Z — IGN (@IGN) December 30, 2023

Very sad news that one of our finest has left us aged 75. RIP TOM WILKINSON pic.twitter.com/GCG9Tqyurs — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) December 30, 2023

“Very sad news that one of our finest has left us aged 75,” posted actor Michael Warburton. “RIP TOM WILKINSON.”

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, British actress Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters.

