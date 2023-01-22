Tragedy: 'Joyful' Teen Stabbed by 6 Others in New York - He Was on the Verge of Graduation

The senseless tide of violence sweeping New York City has washed away another life.

Nyheem Wright, 17, of Brooklyn, died Saturday from wounds suffered when he was attacked Friday after school.

Police said six teen boys were chasing Wright in Coney Island, according to the New York Post.

He made it to a Rite Aid parking lot — roughly a mile from school — before he was overcome in what police believe to be a gang-related attack.

Wright had been a senior at K728 Liberation Diploma Plus High School, New York City Council member Ari Kagan posted on Facebook.

As he was being beaten, one suspect stabbed Wright in the back, according to WABC-TV.

Wright reached a nearby business, and a call was made to 911. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, but he died there the next day.

Kagan posted on Facebook that Wright suffered a collapsed lung and punctured vein.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks issued a series of tweets about Wright’s death.

“This week our students repeatedly suffered from senseless acts of violence, and tonight we mourn an utterly tragic loss of life,” he posted.

“I spoke with the young man’s principal this evening, who described him as a joyful leader. He was on the verge of graduation, and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school. Our city suffers because of these losses,” he wrote.

The 60th Precinct, which covers Coney Island, is dealing with skyrocketing crime, according to the New York Daily News.

As of Jan. 15, police have investigated 26 felony assaults, which is up 160 percent from the start of 2022.

Burglaries and grand larcenies have also increased over early 2023.

