Trans Activist Named Cassidy Mal Lyss (“Malice”) Arrested on 2nd Arson Charge - Previously Asked if He Could Begin Burning Churches

A trans-identifying man with an extensive arrest history was charged arson after setting fire to his own apartment during a standoff with police following a robbery, according to news reports.

This gem, who was charged with setting fire to his mother’s apartment in 2022, while the woman was inside, also once asked on a Facebook post, “May I start burning Churches yet?” independent journalist Andy Ngo reported.

Nathan Herbert Click — who now goes by the name Cassidy Mal Lyss (get it, “malice?”) — was arrested on the morning of Nov. 10 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after a report of robbery, according to KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City.

Lyss, who had made prior threats to burn down the building, barricaded himself inside his apartment. Before a special unit could come to fetch him, officers said that they observed smoke coming out of it.

Police took him into custody by breaking into a bedroom window and getting him to safety. The Stillwater Fire Department put out the fire before anything more than smoke could spread to adjacent units, which had been evacuated.

He’s now charged with first-degree arson, assault and battery, first-degree robbery, obstructing an officer and threatening to perform an act of violence.

Most news outlets weren’t going to report what would have, in days of yore, been toward the front of the story: The individual at the center of this was “[a] 35-year-old transgender activist and sex worker,” as Ngo put it.’

He was “active on social media,” Ngo wrote, “posting photos of himself, images of the trans flag and promoting his sex work on OnlyFans and other adult websites.”

He also had a history of disturbing behavior.

For instance, in 2022, there was this charming little incident, as KFOR-TV reported:

Officials say one person has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment in Stillwater.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers with the Stillwater Police Department and firefighters rushed to an apartment fire in the 2100 block of N. Monroe.

Initial reports indicated that the fire was intentionally set… Authorities say they quickly identified Cassidy Mal Lyss as a suspect in the case after Lyss’ mother noticed the fire and called 911.

Again, Lyss was charged with first-degree arson. He was given a 10-year jail sentence with all but six months suspended, with $100 in restitution to his mother.

However, after he violated his probation, he had to spend 60 says in jail.

As Ngo pointed out, Mal Lyss had some real issues with malice, as well as other sins:

“May I start burning churches yet?” A violent Oklahoma trans activist named Cassidy Mal Lyss (“Malice”) has allegedly set another fire—this time in an occupied building—just days after pleading guilty to other violent crimes. Read my Ngo Comment report: https://t.co/C2K011g9ZX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 19, 2025

Ngo reported:

As recently as August, Click wrote on Facebook, “May I start burning Churches yet?” Click was active on social media, posting photos of himself, images of the trans flag and promoting his sex work on OnlyFans and other adult websites.

“Damn, I thought I was Hot..Cant [sic] even make a real living selling my body,” he complained in another post.

If only there was something that could have possibly alerted authorities to the fact that this man was a danger.

And, indeed, according to Ngo, this incident came less than a week after the defendant pleaded guilty to a range of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, larceny, and public intoxication. Now, he’s in custody on $75,000 bail and prosecutors want his sentence suspension from the 2022 case revoked.

Again, chronicling the number of times that transgender-identifying individuals have been involved in these sorts of incidents — out of proportion to their prevalence in the general population — would take us all day. The major takeaway here ought to be the anti-Christian animus, which seems to inform a whole lot of godless mania on the left these days.

It’s been less than three months since a trans-identifying man shot and killed two schoolchildren at the Annunciation Catholic Church school in Minneapolis in a hail of bullets, and just over two since a man with a trans-identifying lover shot and killed Christian conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Both shootings, it seems, were motivated not just by some connection to transgender ideology and a willingness to lash out at anyone who disagreed with it, but with an anti-Christian animus, as well.

Yet, we’re supposed to act as if there’s no connection between perverse sexual and moral rabbit holes and the crimes committed by those who go down them. Just pay it no mind.

But Americans are paying attention, and the truth is becoming clearer that where there’s “trans” sickness, there’s crime not far away.

Just like in the Stillwater, Oklahama, incident: Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

