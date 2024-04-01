Share
Travis Kelce Hit with Major Backlash After Controversial Comments About Jesus, Easter Post Resurface

 By Johnathan Jones  April 1, 2024 at 9:20am
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dating pop singer Taylor Swift since last fall, is under fire after he deleted a years-old tweet in which he marked Easter Sunday in his own questionable way.

The message was posted on Twitter all the way back in 2010. Suddenly, it was gone, and people had questions as to why.

After it was unearthed by sleuths on the recently rebranded platform on Easter Sunday, it caught the attention of thousands.

During Kelce’s third year with the University of Cincinnati — a year in which he was suspended for testing positive for marijuana — the player took to social media to comment on Easter.

On April 4, 2010, Kelce tweeted, “happy easter to all!!! #shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team… haha.”

The Washington Post covered many of Kelce’s old tweets in a November story in which it was noted many of Swift’s fans were “falling in love” with his old posts.

The newspaper also at the time highlighted the Easter post in question, which now directs to a message from X that states, “Hmm…this page doesn’t exist. Try searching for something else.”

But screenshots of the post were plentiful while Kecle received an earful over the deleted post from users on the platform.

Did Travis Kelce’s Easter post offend you?

Kelce has not commented on the old post to clarify what he meant or why he deleted it. In a post he shared two weeks after his controversial Easter comment, Kelce did share a message of gratitude in which he cited God.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, God never said life would be easy, he just promised it would be worth it!” Kelce wrote.

In the April 21, 2010 tweet, he concluded, “I love my life!”

Kelce did not share an Easter message on Sunday and has not posted from his X account since March 8.

Meanwhile, Swift has been accused of embracing and promoting satanic imagery at her concerts.

