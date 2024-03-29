While other states are becoming more open to the prospect of legalizing the sale of marijuana within their borders, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made it crystal clear that Virginia was not going to be one of those.

On Thursday, the Old Dominion official vetoed a bill that would have created a legal market for the recreational drug, according to The Hill.

The bills, House Bill 698 and Senate Bill 448, had already been passed by both chambers of the state legislature and were awaiting signature from the governor.

Youngkin said he decided to veto the bills because creating a marijuana market ultimately “endangers Virginians’ health and safety,” according to a statement on the governor’s website.

“States following this path have seen adverse effects on children’s and adolescent’s health and safety, increased gang activity and violent crime, significant deterioration in mental health, decreased road safety, and significant costs associated with retail marijuana that far exceed tax revenue,” he argued.

The governor also noted that creating a legal market would “not eliminate the illegal black-market sale of cannabis, nor guarantee product safety,” something many advocates for its legalization argue.

“Marijuana carries the same dangers as other drugs; the Commonwealth recognized this when it created a medical marijuana system,” his statement added. “Opioids and other controlled substances are highly regulated and require the consultation of a medical provider to mitigate their negative consequences.”

“Even with those protections in place, these drugs have had perverse and dangerous consequences for Virginians. The same is true for marijuana.”

Is marijuana bad for America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

To Youngkin, attempting to create a safe market for marijuana usage is a Sisyphean task.

“Attempting to rectify the error of decriminalizing marijuana by establishing a safe and regulated marketplace is an unachievable goal,” he said.

The Old Dominion governor also spoke with D.C. reporter Nick Minock, telling him, “Cannabis is bad for Virginia.”

🚨 Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed legislation that would have created a retail marijuana market in Virginia. “Cannabis is bad for Virginia,” Youngkin told me @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/wI8WwvoJl3 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 28, 2024

“The overall cost through the system in order to address the social requirements of this retail market far outweigh the tax receipts,” he said, hitting another point that pro-legalization advocates make.

He alluded to a 2018 Colorado Christian University report that found the state was spending $4.50 combating the negative effects of legalization for every dollar it earns in taxes.

Throughout all of his discussion, it became clear is that Youngkin did not come to his veto decision simply because he isn’t a fan of the drug.

He weighed all possible positives and negatives that would affect Virginians and decided based on what was best for them.

A public official’s responsibility is to do what’s best for their constituents, and the Old Dominion governor did just that.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely, Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.