Sometimes it takes a village to solve a problem, but when people are ready and willing to do their part — however small or large that may be — beautiful things happen.

The most recent example of that is a rescue involving a male bald eagle that was found on the side of the road in Blooming Grove, nearly 65 miles from New York City.

Plenty of cars must have passed him, but one person saw him and did something about it. They made a call to report the potentially injured bird, and from there, the New York State Police jumped in.

Trooper Bryan Whalen probably hadn’t been prepped for this particular scenario, but all his training and resourcefulness came together when he arrived on the scene and helped secure the bird.

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: We're Closer to Stopping Biden Than You Might Think - It All Comes Down to 2022

Using his K9 bite gear, Whalen was able to protect himself and cover the bird, eventually getting it into a crate provided by the Warwick Valley Animal Rescue.

“Today, a motorist contacted SP Middletown to report an injured bald eagle on the side of ST-17 in the Town of Blooming Grove,” the New York State Police Facebook page shared on Tuesday.

“Trooper Bryan Whalen- SP Monroe responded to the location and observed that the eagle appeared noticeably injured.”

“Trooper Whalen was able to utilize his Division issued jacket and a K9 Trooper’s bite sleeve to corral the eagle and safely put it into a kennel that was provided by the Warwick Valley Animal Rescue.

“The Eagle was then transferred to Officer Nicole Duchene from the Department of Environmental Conservation who transported the eagle to a Rehab Facility in New Paltz for further care,” the post continued.

“Job well done by Trooper Whalen!”

After Whalen did his part, Duchene took the bird to the rehab center in New Paltz, where the bird was confirmed as an injured 5-year-old male.

RELATED: 'Hero' Dog Notices Something Is Not Right, Alerts Owner to Man Trapped in Freezing Water

“Thanks to some incredible teamwork, this 5th year male ( banded / nestling in Massachusetts in 2016) gets a chance to return to the skies,” the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center posted on Wednesday.

“Delay in care could have surely worsened an already dismal situation, as it was apparent on my initial field exam the bird was not visual. He is alive, and standing….again, thanks to Trooper Whalen who did not allow him to get hit again and got resourceful.”

“He is responding to treatment for breathing/bruising/cranial swelling. I will keep you updated as things progress.”

The eagle tested for low levels of lead and is now in the hands of a capable and caring rehabber, all thanks to a chain of people willing to help.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.