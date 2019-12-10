Animal Rescuers Worried After Pigeons Are Found Wearing Tiny Cowboy Hats

Las Vegas is a place where you learn to expect the unexpected — but one recent discovery has even locals surprised.

Facebook user Bobby Lee originally posted the video that has people either in stitches or up in arms, according to the New York Post: Apparently, at least two pigeons in Las Vegas are wearing little red cowboy hats.

The sight is amusing — pigeons wearing hats? How ridiculous is that? But of course, the concerning bit is how the hats got there and why they’re staying put — something Mariah Hillman with the animal rescue Lofty Hopes is pursuing.

“At first, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s cute!'” Hillman told KVVU-TV. “And then, I was like, wait a minute — how did they get those hats on there?”

Though many couldn’t care less about the fate of these “sky rats,” Hillman has a soft spot for them, likens them to homeless people and has made it her mission to educate the public on these misunderstood critters.

“We rescue racing pigeons, wedding release doves, and feral pigeons,” the Lofty Hopes “About” page on Facebook reads. “We rehab for adoption or release based on their needs. We do not condone breeding.”

“It is our intent to inspire the community, to create the resources allowing community members to get involved in promoting humane treatment of pigeons by building community programs, educational opportunities, and partnerships across the nation. It is our mission to act as an advocate to ensure these war heroes their legal, moral, and ethical consideration and protection.”

Concerned about the birds and how the hats might cause issues for their wearers, Hillman and her daughter have set out to locate the pigeons and see if they can help them.

“Did they glue them? And what does that mean for them?” Hillman told KVVU. “Is it something that’s going to impede their flight or attract predators?”

“I looked all over the area, contacted the founder and gave him my number, as well as other businesses in the area asking them to call if they see them again and feed them until I arrive,” Lofty Hopes posted on Facebook. “I’m only 3 miles away so fingers crossed.”

Others have spotted them since the original sighting, and it seems as if Lofty Hopes is still hoping to find the birds. Until then, they’re doing their best to get the word out.

“We drove up and down here yesterday for a good two hours just handing out business cards to any location where I saw pigeons and people,” Hillman said. “If you see these birds, just feed them until I get here. I’m only 3 miles away and I’ll come trap them.”

The birds in the video don’t seem too perturbed by their fashionable gear. Domesticated pigeons often wear identification bands and plenty of wild pigeons seem to get along well enough with bigger inconveniences like a missing leg, but it is a little worrying that someone clearly had no qualms gluing (or somehow otherwise permanently affixing) items to animals.

If you happen to be in the area and spot these unique birds, you can message Lofty Hopes to let them know.

