Hospitals receiving tax dollars to perform barbaric mutilating procedures on children in the name of trans ideology have a lot to answer for, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to get those answers.

On Wednesday, CMS announced an oversight initiative targeting those hospitals that perform an array of procedures on children, all in the name of so-called gender-affirming care.

Oz sent out a letter with the expectation of a 30-day response that makes several demands for information on three fronts:

The adequacy of informed consent protocols for children with gender dysphoria, including how children are deemed capable of making these potentially life-changing decisions and when parental consent is required; Changes to clinical practice guidelines and protocols that your institution plans to enact in light of the recent comprehensive review guidance released by the Department; and Any adverse events related to these procedures, particularly children who later look to detransition.

On the second point, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a review of “Medical Interventions for Children and Adolescents with Gender Dysphoria” on May 1, finding “very weak evidence of benefit.”

Oz is asking how these hospitals are going to change their practices knowing they’ve been proven — in the very least — ineffective. He also wants to know how consent is obtained and what problems are encountered with these procedures.

The third point is especially important when it comes to detransitioners.

These are the children who go through the wicked process of so-called gender affirmation, later realize they regret the decision, and try to reverse its effects.

It’s almost incomprehensibly evil that someone could do this to a child lacking the ability to consent while leaving them to deal with the fallout for the rest of their life.

Destransitioner-turned-activist Chloe Cole went through a transition beginning when she was 13 with puberty blockers and testosterone, followed by a double mastectomy at just 15.

Detransitioner Chloe Cole shows off incredible glow up after previously being medically transitioned into a ‘boy’ as a teen. Cole, who shared before and after photos, has been campaigning to protect children from medical gender transitions since her detransition. 📸 @ChoooCole pic.twitter.com/OkxIW04VsE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 22, 2024

As noted in a 2022 article from the New York Post, Cole said she was “failed by the system,” believing she could not remain silent after what her doctors did to her.

It’s young people like Cole that Oz and CMS need to protect. Children do not deserve to become lab experiments.

Oz has also requested a financial review of these procedures, as he observed in his letter that these procedures can easily cost six figures.

CMS shouldn’t just request information from these hospitals; they should shut down their operations rather than allowing one more tax dollar go toward what they’re doing to children.

There’s a reason adulthood brings many changes to one’s life.

We do not let children smoke cigarettes, drink, or get tattoos.

Yet, when they mention feeling like the opposite sex, we destroy their bodies and ruin their lives in the name of “care.”

