Trump Admin to Investigate School District Accused of Putting Girls in Danger Over 'Gender Identity' Policy

The Trump administration opened an investigation into a New Hampshire school district on Tuesday following a complaint alleging the district maintains policies that discriminate against biological girls.

The complaint, filed by parental rights group Defending Education (DE) in August 2025, alleges that the Contoocook Valley School District maintains its policy allowing access to intimate spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

The complaint further notes that “discrimination based on sex is also notably absent” from the district’s non-discrimination policy.

The Department of Education (ED) released a statement Tuesday announcing its investigation into the claims.

“Young women should never feel unsafe or uncomfortable in their intimate spaces because their school leaders care more about gender ideology than protecting girls’ dignity and privacy,” Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at ED, said in the statement.

“Placing the burden on girls to move out of their own intimate spaces when there is a male present is not just absurd, it also discriminates against girls. The Trump Administration will always stand up for these students, investigate disturbing complaints such as this fully, and enforce Title IX to ensure that women and girls are safe when they are at school.”

District officials also allegedly told female students that they would have to find another space to use if they are uncomfortable with boys in their spaces, according to DE.

The Daily Caller News Foundation previously exposed Contoocook and other New Hampshire school districts for policies requiring students and faculty to use preferred pronouns for students who inform school officials of transition plans, and in some cases keeping those changes from parents.

“Across the country, recalcitrant blue states are playing a waiting game with the Administration on the enforcement of civil rights law according to its plain text and longstanding history,” Sarah Parshall Perry, vice president and legal fellow at DE, said in a statement.

“ConVal School District is one of those federal funding recipients now in a standoff with the Department of Education. Openly professing to the adherence to contrary state anti-discrimination law on gender identity to flout federal directives on sex equality in education under Title IX has drawn the interest of the Department and we are gratified that ConVal will now have to answer for its obvious ignorance of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.”

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