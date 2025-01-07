Share
Trump Announces He's Changing the Name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America: 'It's Ours'

 By Jack Davis  January 7, 2025 at 11:52am
Fresh off of raising hackles and generating headlines by referring to Canada as the 51st state, President-elect Donald Trump turned his attention southward Tuesday towards a body of water with a troubling name.

Trump’s latest idea to re-shape North America came during a news conference, as he was discussing issues with Mexico, according to a video posted to X.

“We have a massive deficit with Mexico, and we help Mexico a lot,” Trump said.

“They’re essentially run by the cartels, and [we] can’t let that happen. Mexico is really in trouble, a lot of trouble, very dangerous place,” he said.

Trump then said it was time for a sea change.

Will this name change actually happen?

“We’re going to be announcing, at a future date — pretty soon, we’re going to change, because we do most of the work there, and its ours — we’re going to be changing, sort of the opposite of Biden, where he’s closing everything up, essentially getting rid of $50 to $60 trillion worth of assets — we’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he said.

“That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America,” he continued. “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.”

Trump said Mexico must mend its ways.

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them,” Trump said, noting that he also wants Canada to crack down on illegal immigrants slipping into the United States through its norther border.

Later in his news conference, Trump added, “We’re approaching the dawn of America’s golden age. It’s going to be a golden age for America,” according to Florida Today.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation