Trump Announces He's Changing the Name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America: 'It's Ours'

Fresh off of raising hackles and generating headlines by referring to Canada as the 51st state, President-elect Donald Trump turned his attention southward Tuesday towards a body of water with a troubling name.

Trump’s latest idea to re-shape North America came during a news conference, as he was discussing issues with Mexico, according to a video posted to X.

“We have a massive deficit with Mexico, and we help Mexico a lot,” Trump said.

TRUMP: “We’re going to be announcing pretty soon that we’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring to it.” pic.twitter.com/HqkjhIrR3O — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 7, 2025

“They’re essentially run by the cartels, and [we] can’t let that happen. Mexico is really in trouble, a lot of trouble, very dangerous place,” he said.

Trump then said it was time for a sea change.

No more Gulf of Mexico

We go for Gulf of America The full Trump Effect. 💯 pic.twitter.com/iOF9RxaQGJ — NEO BUNDY (@NEOBUNDY) January 7, 2025

“We’re going to be announcing, at a future date — pretty soon, we’re going to change, because we do most of the work there, and its ours — we’re going to be changing, sort of the opposite of Biden, where he’s closing everything up, essentially getting rid of $50 to $60 trillion worth of assets — we’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he said.

Oh my gosh. Trump just announced the “Gulf of America” will replace the name “Gulf of Mexico.” CANNOT WAIT. pic.twitter.com/dXbuLWA8cu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2025

“That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America,” he continued. “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.”

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start. I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

Trump said Mexico must mend its ways.

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them,” Trump said, noting that he also wants Canada to crack down on illegal immigrants slipping into the United States through its norther border.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces he will be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America “It’s ours, and Gulf of America has a great ring to it.” 🇺🇸 America’s so freaking back. pic.twitter.com/Um9G474mBI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2025

Later in his news conference, Trump added, “We’re approaching the dawn of America’s golden age. It’s going to be a golden age for America,” according to Florida Today.

