Donald Trump Jr. may not be dating Kimberly Guilfoyle anymore, but that hasn’t stopped his father from giving the former Fox News star a plum post in his new administration.

In a post on X, Guilfoyle — a former prosecuting attorney who led the fundraising for Trump’s 2020 campaign — announced that the president-elect had nominated her as the American ambassador to Greece.

“I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate,” Guilfoyle said in a statement.

“President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world.

“It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad,” she continued.

“As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.”

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

Guilfoyle, who has exes on both sides of the political aisle now that reports indicate she’s stopped dating Trump Jr. — she was married to now-California Gov. Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006 — worked at Fox News from 2006 to 2018, including hosting the popular program “The Five.”

Is Guilfoyle a good choice to work with Greece? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In 2018, CNN reported, she parted ways with Fox News and joined pro-Trump PAC America First Policies, according to CNN.

Trump Jr. posted his congratulations along with a message from his father from Truth Social.

“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” Don Jr. said.

In the Truth Social statement, the president-elect said he was “very pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the United States Ambassador to Greece.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.”

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

And, just in case you were wondering, Don Jr. seems to have landed on his feet, so to speak; the New York Post also reported Tuesday that the president’s son “is dating glamorous Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson” after the split.

“The split reportedly comes after a ‘rocky’ year for Trump and Guilfoyle, 55, who started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020,” the paper noted.

Not rocky enough, however, to deter Trump from giving the position to a top ally.

While nominations to serve as ambassador have to be approved by the U.S. Senate, it’s unlikely Guilfoyle would be rejected; when even Rahm Emanuel got confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Japan despite objections from some Republicans and progressive Democrats and screwing up the city of Chicago during his time as mayor even more than Chicago had been screwed up before, the process is pretty much a pro forma one.

That being said, sometimes the process can get held up, with 27 percent of ambassadorships without a Senate-confirmed individual at the beginning of the year, according to the Partnership for Public Service.

Given Guilfoyle’s high profile, however, don’t expect that to happen to her — with or without romantic ties to Don Jr. After all, she was one of the top talents on the top-rated cable news channel. The media might caterwaul, but the fact remains she’s a solid pick — and one with name recognition, to boot.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.