'A Fragrance Your Enemies Can't Resist': Trump Uses Jill Biden to Help Launch New Cologne Line

President-elect Donald Trump is marketing the sweet smell of success, and like it or not, even outgoing first lady Jill Biden is part of the act.

Trump posted a photo of himself with Jill Biden at Sunday’s rededication of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Truth Social as he advertised his line of fragrances.

The image showed Jill Biden looking at Trump with an expression more akin to a smile than a sourpuss, with the slogan “A Fragrance Your Enemies Can’t Resist!” emblazoned across the photo.

“Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING,” Trump wrote.

Trump released a fragrance called “Fight, Fight, Fight!” and used a photo of him and Jill Biden to announce it – “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

LMAO pic.twitter.com/qz9l8e2RdF — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) December 8, 2024

“Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!” he wrote.

The ad provided fodder for those in the business of making a stink over everything the president-elect does, according to USA Today.

“‘Biden would have a strong claim, under current law, that Trump’s use of her actual photo, in advertising, to promote a commercial product’ violates legal protections against using an individual’s image for ‘commercial advantage without consent,'” University of Virginia law professor Dotan Oliar, an intellectual property expert, told the news outlet.

Would you consider buying one of these fragrances? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Rutgers University law professor Reid Kress Weisbord disagreed, saying there’s not really that solid a case.

“Even though Trump used Biden’s name and likeness in a social media post about perfumes, which Trump may be selling for a commercial purpose, the content of that post mixes humor and politics in a way that almost certainly implicates free speech rights,” Weisbord said.

The Associated Press reported that the first lady’s office declined to comment on the post.

As for those who disliked the post, Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, said Trump will keep on trolling as he returns to the White House.

“President Trump is a master at messaging and he’s always relatable to the average person, whereas many media members take themselves too seriously and have no concept of anything else other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he said.

“President Trump will Make America Great Again and we are getting back to a sense of optimism after a tumultuous four years,” he said.

In a video on the page selling his fragrances, Trump explained the name.

“I’ve named them ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ because they represent winning. We all wanna be winning. We have to win as a nation. We want to win as a family,” Trump said.

“This fragrance is all about strength and success and confidence for men and for women,” Trump said.

The fragrances, some of which are packaged in containers featuring gold-toned mini-statuettes of the president-elect, are priced at $199.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.