Trump Approval Rating Hits 11-Month High with Denuclearization Talks on the Table

A new Gallup poll finds President Donald Trump enjoying his highest approval rating in 11 months.

Gallup’s weekly job approval poll showed 42 percent of respondents approving of Trump’s job performance for the week ending April 29.

That number represents a four percentage jump from 38 percent the week before.

Meanwhile, 53 percent said they disapproved, which was a four percent drop.

Trump Job Approval: Approve 42% (+4); Disapprove 53% (-4). Get the full trend https://t.co/Pf5ueTjTFN. — GallupNews (@GallupNews) April 30, 2018

Rasmussen polling captured a similar rise in Trump’s job approval during the month of April.

Trump’s approval rating hit 50 percent or more multiple times during the month in the Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll, which is the highest it had been since April of last year.

Further, Rasmussen found in polling late last month 41 percent of likely voters believe the country is on the right track, with 53 percent reporting it on the wrong track.

During much of 2017, that number had ranged in the low to mid-30s, but has been trending up during 2018.

By way of comparison, during most of former President Barack Obama’s time in office, the percentage of those who believed the country was on the right track ranged between the mid-20s to mid-30s, with 65 percent or more most commonly reporting it on the wrong track.

Trump’s high recent approval numbers come as he receives broad praise for the role his administration has played in brokering peace talks between North and South Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that Trump deserves to win a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in bringing about the denuclearization talks on the Korean peninsula and the possibility of an official end to the decades-long war between North and South.

At a rally in Michigan on Saturday night, the crowd broke out into chants of “Nobel, Nobel, Nobel!” when Trump was discussing the issue of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The president appeared surprised, amused and perhaps even touched by the sentiment.

“That’s very nice, thank you,” he said. “I just want to get the job done.”

Other positive news for the administration, which Trump touted Saturday night, includes all-time record lows in the unemployment rate for African Americans and Hispanics, as well as an 18-year low for the unemployment rate for women.

CNBC reported, weekly jobless claims dropped in March to their lowest level since 1969.

Additionally, consumer confidence increased in April keeping near a 17-year-high hit earlier this year.

Further, small business owner confidence remained near an all-time high of 61 on the index during the month, down just slightly from the 62 rating achieved during the first quarter of this year.

