Trump Celebrates 'Bringing Back Trillions of Dollars' as 'Great' Asia Trip Rolls On

President Donald Trump might be half a world away on his trade trip to Asia, but he’s acutely aware that his real audience is back home.

In a post published Wednesday to the Truth Social social media platform, the president celebrated the accomplishments so far in deals with South Korea and Japan.

And he looked forward to the most consequential meeting of all.

“Bringing back Trillions of Dollars to USA!” Trump wrote in the tone of a family member sending a postcard from abroad, clearly with an American readership in mind.

“A great trip. Dealing with very smart, talented, and wonderful Leaders. Tomorrow, President Xi of China. It will be a great meeting for both!!!”

In South Korea, Trump said the U.S. and Seoul had “pretty much finalized” a trade deal, according to Reuters.

While important details have yet to be hammered out, and likely won’t be during Trump’s trip, the deal would allow South Korea to avoid punishing tariffs on its goods in the U.S. market in return for substantial investments in the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump’s visit to Japan — where he landed before going on to South Korea — led the White House to announce details of Japanese agreements to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. economy.

Trump had also “signed a landmark critical minerals agreement with Japan, secured historic purchases of U.S. energy, and deepened U.S.-Japan cooperation in combatting illegal drug trafficking,” the announcement stated.

Had the president involved been named Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, or Joe Biden, any one of those issues would have been fodder for endless, admiring coverage in the establishment media.

Still on the horizon is a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is to take place as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, a city on South Korea’s southeastern coast.

It’s no secret that the U.S. and China are global rivals, with Xi tacitly leading an anti-American axis of China, Russia, and North Korea.

China’s military belligerence in the Pacific, is a regular flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Bejing. A clash between military vessels from China and the Philippines two weeks ago forced the Trump administration to forcefully reiterate its support for the Philippines, as NBC News reported.

Chinese intentions toward Taiwan, an independent nation China regards as a rogues republic, are also a strain.

And China’s role as the source of deadly drugs entering the United States is an endless source of friction.

All of that, on top of the trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies, makes any meeting between Trump and the Chinese president a matter of world import — and crucial to Americans back home.

With his social media message about the “great trip” so far, and the “trillions” it means to the U.S. economy, Trump is letting his American audience know he’s expecting success.

His meeting with Xi will be the real test.

