Trump Economy Blazes as Gen. Motors, Ford Surprise 1,500 Temps with Full-Time Promotions & More To Come

Though Democrats and the predominately liberal establishment media are loath to admit it, the U.S. economy under President Donald Trump has been on fire for three years and shows little signs of a significant slowdown any time soon.

Those who tout Trump’s robust economy often point to the soaring stock market, the historically low unemployment rate and rising wages across the board for workers at all levels, but there is one more particularly important element that can’t be missed — jobs.

And not just part-time or minimum-wage entry-level jobs, either — though we’ll never knock whatever honest work an American can find — but serious full-time jobs with competitive wages and benefits packages in a wide assortment of industries across the economy.

A prime example of this was the incredible news shared by the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that both Ford and General Motors had surprised upwards of 1,500 temporary workers with an unexpected promotion to be permanent full-time employees of the premier American auto manufacturers.

On Monday, GM converted 930 temporary workers to permanent full-time employees, spread out across 30 of its 52 plants around the country. The company said additional promotions would be coming in the months ahead as well.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

Likewise, Ford also announced on Monday that it, too, had promoted 592 of its temporary workers to full-time status, and similarly promised more promotions would follow in the next month.

The liberal-leaning Free Press did not credit Trump’s economy for the excellent news, of course, but rather pointed solely to a provision in the new labor agreement between the United Auto Workers union and the “Big Three” U.S. auto companies — Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler.

That agreement, reached in October 2019 following a 40-day strike by union workers, included a provision that would automatically convert a temporary worker to permanent full-time status following at least three years of service.

Both Ford and GM had agreed to the terms, while Fiat Chrysler was still working to implement the agreement (and may announce its own promotions once everything is finalized).

To be sure, while the provision in the new UAW labor agreement with the auto companies certainly played a significant role in the promotions for these workers, that state of the U.S. economy under Trump can’t be ignored or dismissed for playing a role as well.

Had the economy not been firing on all cylinders for the past three years, the temporary workers may not have been able to attain their three-year service mark with the companies to become eligible for the promotions, which of course come with higher hourly wages and benefits like insurance and paid leave.

If the economy weren’t running at full speed, or if prospects of a substantial slowdown loomed on the horizon, Ford and GM wouldn’t be taking this step either.

Indeed, these promotions by Ford and GM, as excellent as they are for the individual workers involved, can also be viewed almost equally as an expression of the high level of confidence the companies have in the economy remaining strong for the foreseeable future.

Also lost in all of this and left unmentioned by the Free Press is the likely role played by recent movement in Congress regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, intended as a replacement for the outdated North America Free Trade Agreement.

RELATED: Once a Dem Economist, Navarro Praises Trump Economy: Dow at 32,000 in 2020

The USMCA has been touted as strengthening the auto manufacturing sector in the U.S., and odds are good that the companies factored the potential pact into their decisions to promote their employees.

The left may not want to openly admit it, but the Trump economy is doing great, as evidenced by the promotion of these 1,500 union workers — and potentially hundreds more in the coming months.

Provided the economy remains strong, news like this will only bolster Trump’s chances at being re-elected in November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.