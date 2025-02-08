Trump Fires Board Members, Installs Himself as Chairman After Drag Show at Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would dismiss several board trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and name himself chairman, referencing woke programs at the organization.

Trump said on Truth Social that the Kennedy Center, a public-private partnership in Washington, D.C., that serves as the national cultural center of the United States, would be made “GREAT AGAIN.”

“I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump wrote.

The commander-in-chief specifically noted that “just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth,” vowing that “THIS WILL STOP.”

The Kennedy Center indeed hosted an event last June called “A Drag Salute to Divas.”

The show was described as “a revue showcasing the impersonations of the world’s top musical legends including Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Jill Scott, Taylor Swift, and Dolly Parton.”

To solve the problem, Trump said on Truth Social that “we will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

“The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation,” he continued. “For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The Associated Press reported that Trump did not say which board members would be dismissed beyond David Rubenstein, who has served as chairman since 2010.

Rubenstein was first appointed by former President George W. Bush and reappointed by both former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden.

There are many other Obama and Biden affiliates on the board, including former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Obama adviser Stephanie Cutter, and Biden ally Mike Donilon, per the Associated Press.

There are also Trump allies who serve as trustees, such as recently confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi and country music singer Lee Greenwood.

The takeaway from this latest Trump action is that he’s continuing his all-out assault on leftist power bases.

We’ve seen that in just the past few days with women’s sports, foreign aid, and even paper straws.

Now Trump is making clear plays toward influencing culture and the arts, domains that have been dominated by the American left.

Unveiling himself as the new chairman shows that he is serious, that he has no intentions of slowing down, and perhaps most of all, that he is personally enjoying dismantling leftist hegemony in America.

