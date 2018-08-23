Trump Hits Mueller for Multiple Conflicts of Interest in Overseeing Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump listed multiple reasons Thursday why Robert Mueller should not be serving as special counsel in the Russia investigation.

“When you see Mueller with the conflicts, he is so conflicted,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt in an interview that aired on Thursday.

“Comey’s his best friend,” Trump added, referring to former FBI Director James Comey. “He had a really nasty business transaction with me, which he never reported. I’ve been talking about, he never reports it.”

“He wanted the FBI job that Christopher Wray has,” Trump added.

“I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department.” -President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ARTg1JbeK2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 23, 2018

Comey and Mueller served together in the Justice Department during the administration of George W. Bush.

According to Politico, “While (then-FBI director) Mueller technically reported to Comey as deputy attorney general, Comey, two decades his junior, treated Mueller as a close friend and almost mentor.”

The two had known each other for years prior, as they rose through the ranks as prosecutors in the DOJ.

Trump told Reuters earlier this week that he is concerned the two men could be setting a perjury trap for him if he were to agree to be interviewed by special counsel prosecutors.

“So if I say something and he (Comey) says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’ and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.”

One avenue of inquiry Mueller has reportedly been pursuing is whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey in May 2017.

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The president’s reference to a “nasty business transaction” involving club dues at Trump’s golf course in northern Virginia of which Mueller was a member.

The dispute prompted the then-FBI director to end his membership at the club, The New York Times reported.

Finally, Trump points to his decision not to hire Mueller as FBI director as another conflict of interest.

According to CNN, Trump interviewed Mueller to potentially replace Comey, but decided against him. A day later, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named Mueller as special counsel.

Earhardt asked Trump to respond to reports that he plans to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the midterm elections.

“I wanted to stay uninvolved,” Trump answered. “When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department, I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes, it’s a very, very sad day.”

President @realDonaldTrump on if he would fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/MiG6z18mmt — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 23, 2018

“Jeff Sessions recused himself (from the Russia investigation), which he should not have done or he should have told me,” the president said. “Even my enemies say that Jeff Sessions should have told you he was going to recuse himself and then you wouldn’t have put him in.”

“He took the job and then he said ‘I’m going to recuse myself. I said ‘What kind of a man is this?’” Trump added. “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions.”

