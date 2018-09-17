Trump Orders Declassification of FISA Docs and Comey Texts

President Donald Trump ordered the declassification of several documents and texts related to the FBI’s Russia investigation during the 2016 presidential election.

Included among the documents are the 21 pages of the FISA court application used by the FBI to obtain a warrant to surveil Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders said the president has also directed the release of all reports by the FBI of interviews with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr in relation to the Russia investigation.

Trump also ordered the public release of all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, “without redaction,” of former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI attorney Lisa Page, and Ohr.

President Trump is ordering the declassification of FISA documents sought after by congressional committees. Catherine Herridge reports. #SpecialReport https://t.co/a01AUmj5MI pic.twitter.com/1H1Jfcng53 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2018

The House Intelligence and House Oversight and Government Reform committee have both been seeking the unredacted FISA applications on Carter Page for months.

Fox News reported sources familiar with the matter do not know how soon the documents will be released, but the release covered “pretty much everything that (House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes) wanted … and the text messages are a bonus.”

Nunes stated on FNC on Sunday, “If the president wants the American people to really understand just how broad and invasive this investigation has been to many Americans and how unfair it has been, he has no choice but to declassify” key documents.

Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted after Trump’s announcement, “Transparency wins.”

“It’s time to get the full truth on the table so the American people can decide for themselves on what happened at the highest levels of their FBI and Justice Department,” he added.

Transparency wins. This is absolutely the right call from @POTUS. It's time to get the full truth on the table so the American people can decide for themselves on what happened at the highest levels of their FBI and Justice Department. https://t.co/1IJTHvWaF5 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 17, 2018

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted about reporting by Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge concerning Lisa Page’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in July during which she stated the FBI had found no evidence of collusion by May 2017, when special counsel Robert Mueller was named.

“Therefore, the case should never have been allowed to be brought. It is a totally illegal Witch Hunt!” wrote the president.

“Lisa Page Testimony- NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION BEFORE MUELLER APPOINTMENT.” @FoxNews by Catherine Herridge. Therefore, the case should never have been allowed to be brought. It is a totally illegal Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

In another tweet, he wrote, “Immediately after Comey’s firing Peter Strzok texted to his lover, Lisa Page ‘We need to Open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy (McCabe, also fired) is acting.’

Immediately after Comey’s firing Peter Strzok texted to his lover, Lisa Page “We need to Open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy (McCabe, also fired) is acting. Page answered, “We need to lock in (redacted). In a formal chargeable way. Soon.” Wow, a conspiracy caught? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

“Page answered, ‘We need to lock in (redacted). In a formal chargeable way. Soon.’ Wow, a conspiracy caught?” Trump wondered.

