Trump Orders Military to Plan Operation for Retaking Panama Canal: Report

President Donald Trump has directed the military to devise options for expanding U.S. troop presence in Panama to achieve his goal of “reclaiming” the Panama Canal.

Potential plans range from “partnering more closely with Panamanian security forces to a less likely option of U.S. troops’ seizing the canal by force,” two U.S. officials told NBC News on Thursday.

Sources said while military coercion is highly unlikely, it could become an option if Panama doesn’t cooperate with the United States.

Trump previously said reclaiming the 50-mile waterway is crucial to national security amid concerns of growing Chinese influence in the region.

The president has also accused Panama of charging excessively high fees to use the channel.

The Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, is one of the world’s busiest waterways.

Roughly 72 percent of canal traffic involves the movement of goods to or from American ports, according to the International Trade Commission.

The channel’s location dramatically reduces shipping time and costs. Without it, ships must traverse a 8,000-nautical mile detour around South America.

BlackRock recently acquired a controlling stake in Panama Canal ports from a Hong Kong-based firm for $23 billion, a move seen as strengthening US control and countering Chinese influence in the region. Here’s a look at the countries that dominate trade through the Panama Canal… pic.twitter.com/EEsonpF7pF — Kuvera (@Kuvera_In) March 13, 2025

Should America retake the Panama Canal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Controlling the canal could ensure uninterrupted access for U.S. commercial and military ships — which becomes critical in the event of war, when potential enemies could block off chokepoints.

The U.S. controlled the Panama Canal from 1914 until 1999, when it was fully transferred to Panama, fulfilling a treaty signed by Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants the canal under U.S. control, citing both national security and what he considers unreasonable fee hikes.

Theoretically, U.S. ownership of the canal could keep shipping costs lower for American business and consumers.

“Privately, Trump has told his advisers that he sees a U.S. military presence in Panama and on the canal itself as critical to that effort,” U.S. officials told NBC News.

“Trump has also made it clear that he wants U.S. service members to be visible in the canal zone as a show of force.”

In January, the president said he could not guarantee that he wouldn’t use military force to regain control of the canal.

Reporter: Can you assure the world that as you try to get control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, that you won’t use military or economic coercion? Trump: “No.” pic.twitter.com/JlvCxi9jtQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2025

It’s unclear if Trump pushing for U.S. control of the Panama Canal is a serious goal, or if he’s merely using the muscular rhetoric to negotiate for lower tolls.

However, reclaiming the canal could ignite a diplomatic nightmare for the United States and fuel global accusations of American imperialism and potential warmongering.

I thought he was the president of peace — Broad street Barkery (@BarkeryBroad) March 13, 2025

Sounds like an invasion — Dave’s Burner (@Dave42491123) March 13, 2025

So Trump is going to start wars with: Canada

Mexico

Greenland

Panama

Iran This is what happens when morons are brainwashed into thinking they’re indestructible — CreekPete 🇨🇦 (@Creek_Pete) March 8, 2025

As always, it’ll be interesting — and potentially entertaining — to see how this unfolds.

As long as Trump remains committed to putting America first while ensuring world peace, his base will undoubtedly stand behind their president.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.