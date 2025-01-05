Trump, China, and the Panama Canal: America's Fight for Control

The Panama Canal, often heralded as one of the wonders of the modern world, is far more than a feat of engineering — it is a cornerstone of U.S. national security and economic prosperity.

This vital maritime shortcut has connected the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans for over a century, saving ships valuable time and resources and serving as a key artery for global commerce.

As the United States faces a shifting geopolitical landscape, particularly with China’s growing influence, it is time for America to reassert its leadership in protecting this strategic asset.

A Price Paid in Blood and Treasure

Constructed at immense cost in lives and treasure, the Panama Canal opened in 1914 after years of arduous labor and innovation. The United States invested $375 million (equivalent to over $12 billion today) and sacrificed the lives of over 5,600 workers, many of whom succumbed to disease in the mosquito-infested jungles of Panama.

Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft both recognized the Canal’s significance, not only as an economic boon but as a critical asset for national defense. Roosevelt’s vision for a lock-based canal remains a testament to American ingenuity and determination.

The Canal’s strategic importance is undisputed. It allows for the rapid deployment of the U.S. Navy from one ocean to another, drastically reducing travel time and bolstering America’s ability to respond to global threats. Over 70 percent of all transits through the Canal are either headed to or coming from U.S. ports, underscoring its integral role in America’s economic ecosystem.

Yet, despite this monumental investment and its undeniable significance, the United States now faces a dilemma: how to counteract the creeping influence of China’s state-owned enterprises, which threaten the Canal’s neutrality and America’s strategic interests.

The Threat of Chinese Influence

Despite its history and importance, the Panama Canal’s future faces uncertainty, particularly with the growing influence of Chinese state-owned enterprises. Hutchison Ports PPC, a Hong Kong-based holding company, manages key ports at both ends of the Canal. While the company’s initial involvement was not seen as a national security threat, the political landscape has changed. China’s aggressive actions in Hong Kong and its global Belt and Road Initiative have raised alarm bells in Washington.

Hutchison Ports PPC’s 25-year contract for the Port of Cristobal expired in January 2022, and its potential renewal presents a critical decision for Panama.

Allowing Chinese-controlled entities to maintain or expand their foothold in the Canal’s operations poses significant risks. China’s growing influence over transshipment cargo operations and its track record of using economic leverage for political gain should give the U.S. and its allies pause.

This is not mere speculation. China’s record of leveraging infrastructure projects to expand its geopolitical influence is well-documented. From Africa to Southeast Asia, Beijing has used loans and investments as tools of economic coercion. With the Panama Canal’s strategic location and its importance to global trade, it’s not difficult to imagine a future where China’s involvement poses direct challenges to U.S. interests.