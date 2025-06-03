Trump Responds After Reports Claim He's Ready to Give In to Iran: 'WILL NOT ALLOW'

President Donald Trump contradicted earlier reports on Monday that his administration would allow Iran to enrich uranium at a non-weapons-grade level under a potential deal.

Axios reported that the U.S. offered Tehran a nuclear deal on Saturday that would require it to temporarily reduce its enrichment concentration to 3 percent, a level well below the weapons-grade 90 percent.

Additionally, the regime would have to make its underground nuclear facilities “non-operational” for a period of time, which is yet to be decided.

“According to the proposal, the agreement will establish ‘strong system for monitoring and verification’ including immediate approval of the [International Atomic Energy Agency’s] additional protocol,” Axios said.

The New York Post also reported that the Trump administration had offered a deal allowing “temporary uranium enrichment.”

The administration did not deny the report at first, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remarking in a statement: “President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it,” according to the Post.

“Out of respect for the ongoing deal, the Administration will not comment on details of the proposal to the media,” she added.

However, Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday evening, “The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching.’ Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!”

Trump’s post is consistent with recent statements made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“If you have the ability to enrich at 3.67 percent, it only takes a few weeks to get to 20 percent, and then 60 percent, and then the 80 and 90 percent that you need for a weapon,” Rubio told Fox News earlier last month.

He argued that if Iran truly just wants nuclear power, and not a weapons program, as it says, then it can import uranium enriched outside the country at the civilian use level.

“What cannot happen is to live in a world where Iran has nuclear weapons facilities,” Rubio said.

He further contended that Iran should not be afraid of inspections.

Rubio then suggested that the other components of a deal would involve Tehran no longer developing long-range missiles and stopping the sponsorship of terrorism.

Reuters reported Friday that Saudi Arabia’s 89-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz dispatched his nation’s foreign minister, son Prince Khalid bin Salman, to Tehran in April with a warning not to prolong the negotiations with the Trump administration.

To do so will risk a military strike from Israel against its nuclear facilities, Prince Khalid reportedly conveyed.

