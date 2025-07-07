Share
News
President Donald Trump is seen at a June 27 news conference at the White House.
President Donald Trump is seen at a June 27 news conference at the White House. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Trump Reveals First Two Countries That Will Be Hit With Higher Tariffs - Others Expected Soon

 By Randy DeSoto  July 7, 2025 at 12:22pm
Share

President Donald Trump ratcheted up the pressure on Japan and South Korea Monday, sending letters saying the U.S. will impose 25 percent tariffs starting Aug. 1.

But he did leave a little wiggle room in case they want to return to the negotiating table.

The president made the announcement in a pair of Truth Social posts that included images of the letters to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

CNBC reported the two letters could be the first of up to 15 that he could send between Monday and Wednesday.

Trump opened his letter to Japan by noting the strength of the two countries’ trading relationship.

He continued, writing, that the U.S. “has agreed to continue to work with Japan, despite having a significant trade deficit with your great country.”

But given this reality, Trump said he is imposing a 25 percent tariff, which is separate from the sector tariffs already in place, like those on auto and steel imports.

“If for any reason, you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 percent we charge,” Trump wrote.

Do you support Trump's trade policies?

The president indicated that if Japan wishes to open its market to U.S. products, the 25 percent tariff could be adjusted downward.

Trump’s letter to Jae-myung read similarly.

“These tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country,” he wrote in both letters.

Trump closed with one of his favorite lines, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Related:
Trump Issues Threat to Russia, China, Other BRICS Countries: 'There Will Be No Exceptions'

Shortly after announcing his reciprocal tariff rates in early April, Trump placed a 90-day pause on their implementation to allow time for trade talks. That deadline is Wednesday, July 9.

So far, the U.S. and the United Kingdom have signed a comprehensive agreement, while China and Vietnam have agreed to trade frameworks with the Trump administration, according to the Associated Press.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Monday, “We are going to have several announcements in the next 48 hours.”

“What President Trump is concerned about is the quality of the deals, not the quantity,” he added.

With the deadline approaching, Bessent reported that his mailbox is full with a lot of new proposals, so “It’s going to be a busy couple of days.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the three major stock indexes, which were all in record territory, dropped on news of Trump’s new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off over 500 points, or 1.1 percent, as of Monday afternoon.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Reveals First Two Countries That Will Be Hit With Higher Tariffs - Others Expected Soon
Border Patrol Agents Ambushed by Active Shooter in Texas
Carville Debuts Absurd New Theory About Trump Stealing 2026 Midterms, O'Reilly Rips Him to Shreds Over it
Five Challenging Times Presidents Appealed to the Declaration of Independence to Inspire Americans and the World
Hakeem Jeffries Breaks House Record, Still Fails to Stop 'Big Beautiful Bill'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation