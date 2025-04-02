Share
President Donald Trump explains reciprocal tariffs during an event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again," held Wednesday in the Rose Garden of the White House.
President Donald Trump explains reciprocal tariffs during an event dubbed "Make America Wealthy Again," held Wednesday in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

It's Official: Liberation Day Is Here, And the List of Tariffs Is a MAGA Dream Come True

 By Randy DeSoto  April 2, 2025 at 4:28pm
President Donald Trump unveiled his reciprocal tariff plan Wednesday during a Rose Garden event the White House billed as “Liberation Day.”

With most of his cabinet on hand, as well as auto workers from Michigan, among others, Trump announced that he would be charging countries essentially half what his administration calculates, on average, they are imposing on the United States.

Further, there will be a 10 percent baseline across the board.

Trump called it a “kind reciprocal tariff” policy, saying he would be embarrassed to charge the full amount other countries are imposing on U.S. goods.

First on a list that Trump pointed to during the announcement was China, which he said charges the U.S. a 67 percent tariff (his chart indicated the administration’s tariff calculations include currency manipulation and trade barriers).

In response, Trump said his administration will be imposing a 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods.

Regarding all the tariffs being imposed, Trump said. “They charge us, we charge them. We charge them less, so how can anybody be upset?”

Second on his list was the European Union, which charges the U.S. 39 percent, according to the chart, so the U.S. will be charging the EU 20 percent.

In the case of Vietnam, Trump said that nation charges American goods a 90 percent tariff. In response, the U.S. will be charging them 46 percent.

And Sri Lanka charges the U.S. 88 percent, so their goods will be charged 44 percent.

Trump announced that the lowest amount that will be imposed is 10 percent, which will be applied across the board to bring revenue into the federal treasury.

So nations like the United Kingdom, Brazil, Singapore, and Chile will all be charged a 10 percent tariff, which is the amount they charge the U.S.

Trump had previously announced that all auto imports, as well as steel and aluminum imports, are subject to a 25 percent tariff.

The president asked Americans not to be swayed by the negative media coverage that his new tariffs will create.

“In the coming days, there will be complaints from the globalists, and the outsourcers, special interests, and the Fake News … But never forget, every prediction our opponents made about trade for the last 30 years has been proven totally wrong,” he contended.

“They were wrong about NAFTA, they were wrong about China, they were wrong about the Trans Pacific Partnership,” he said. “In my first term, they said tariffs would crash the economy. Instead, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
