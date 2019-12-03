SECTIONS
Trump Rips Up Lisa Page's Victim Card with Scathing Response on Twitter

TrumpMark Wilson / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump reacted Monday on Twitter after former FBI lawyer Lisa Page spoke out about his criticism of her affair with fellow former FBI employee Peter Strzok. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Bradley Evans
Published December 2, 2019 at 5:37pm
President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Monday after former FBI lawyer Lisa Page described her reactions to the president’s comments about her.

In an interview with The Daily Beast published Sunday, Page discussed Trump’s frequent criticism of her and Peter Strzok, a fellow FBI employee with whom she had an affair.

Strzok, then a deputy assistant director at the agency, worked in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation but had been fired after the discovery of text messages critical of Trump that he had sent to Page, according to The Washington Post.

Since the revelation of the texts, Trump has mocked Strzok and Page on several occasions, most recently during an October rally in Minneapolis.

During the Oct. 10 rally, Trump appeared to act out a sexually suggestive conversation between Strzok and Page.

The mocking routine prompted Page’s interview.

“[Trump’s] demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the former FBI lawyer said.

Do you think Trump's comments about Page were warranted?

Page also described what it felt like to be a constant object of the president’s ridicule.

“It’s almost impossible to describe,” she said. “It’s like being punched in the gut.”

“My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”

Page’s candor only inspired another round of comments from the president.

“When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed’, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses,” Trump wrote, referencing a text Strzok sent Page about the Russia investigation.

“Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller,” Trump wrote.

“Where are they Lisa?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.







Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
