Trump Rolls Out Massive List of Endorsements on Truth Social Just Days Ahead of Key Primaries

When President Donald Trump gets termed out of the White House in 2028, many expect the president to remain active in GOP politics.

While Trump obviously can’t run for a third term, it is widely expected that he will be something akin to a “kingmaker” within Republican circles for the foreseeable future.

But that doesn’t mean Trump can’t already begin wielding that influence.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday and blasted out a flurry of different endorsements for various Republican candidates vying in various House races ahead of the 2026 midterms.

One of the biggest names Trump endorsed was former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees standout Mark Teixeira.

“Mark Teixeira is a former Major League Baseball STAR, and tremendous America First Candidate, who is running to represent the incredible people of Texas’ 21st Congressional District!” Trump posted.

“I know Mark well, and he is a TOTAL WINNER, on and off the field! An MLB All-Star, Mark’s career was “loaded up” with Accolades and WINS, including five Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and a World Series Championship.”

He added: “Mark Teixeira has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas’ 21st Congressional District – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

But it wasn’t just House races. Trump also took some time to endorse the incumbent leadership in the Lone Star State.

Trump used Truth Social to offer his endorsement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. He is an exceptional Governor and man — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump also posted about his endorsement of incumbent Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick.

“As Texas Chair of our Presidential Campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024, Dan has been an incredible friend to our Movement, helping us WIN BIG in the Primaries and General Elections,” Trump posted.

“In his next Term, Dan will fight tirelessly alongside of us to Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion School Choice, Support our Great Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Strongly Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

In total, there were over a dozen Texas-related endorsements pumped out by Trump on Friday.

One noticeable omission from these endorsements, however, was the Texas Senate race.

As KTBC-TV reported, Trump has “consistently” declined to offer an endorsement in what’s turning out to be a heated race pitting incumbent Sen. John Cornyn against two GOP challengers Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

“Rep. Dan Crenshaw is the only incumbent House Republican that did not get an endorsement from the president Friday,” the news outlet added.

Trump’s endorsements came on the final day of early voting for the March 3 primaries.

