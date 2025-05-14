Share
President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Says 'Oh, What I Do for the Crown Prince' as He Announces Major Sanction Reversal

 By Randy DeSoto  May 14, 2025 at 4:00am
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will lift long-standing sanctions against Syria after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lobbied him for the move.

Trump also mentioned that Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asked for the policy change. Erdogan backed the insurgency led by now-Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa that toppled President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Trump said at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh.

The crowd erupted in applause and joined bin Salman in giving the American president a standing ovation.

When the applause died down, Trump quipped, “Oh, what I do for the crown prince.”

The president went on to argue that the sanctions served an “important function” to punish Assad for the brutal crackdown on his citizens, including, allegedly, the use of chemical weapons. Many of the sanctions had been put in place in 2011, according to CNBC.

“But now it’s their time to shine,” Trump said of Syria. “So I say good luck, Syria.”

During the president’s visit, he and bin Salman signed a series of agreements that include Saudi Arabia’s commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S., including purchasing $142 billion in military equipment.

The New York Times reported that people poured into the streets across Syria to celebrate Trump lifting the sanctions against their country.

Trump is expected to meet with Syrian President al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
