Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night, calling Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "an animal."
Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night, calling Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "an animal." (CSPAN / video screen shot)

Trump Scorches Pelosi: 'She's an Animal ... She Impeached Me Twice!'

 By Richard Moorhead  November 8, 2022 at 5:10am
Former President Donald Trump didn’t mince words when speaking about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a Monday rally.

Trump was speaking in an election eve “Save America” rally in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump pivoted to Pelosi after discussing the case of an MS-13 gang member who was convicted of brutally beating and stabbing a 13-year-old boy earlier this year.

“This was an animal,” Trump said of the offender.

Trump recalled Pelosi objecting to him calling illegal alien criminals “animals.”

“Nancy Pelosi said, ‘Please don’t call them animals. They’re human beings.’ I said, ‘No, they’re animals.'”

Trump made it clear that he doesn’t view the Democrat in high regard.

“Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth,” Trump admitted.

Trump predicted that the establishment media would criticize him for calling the progressive Democrat an “animal,” but he stood by his statement.

“She impeached me twice for nothing!” Trump reminded his Ohio supporters, touting his administration’s accomplishments over what he described as Pelosi’s obstruction



A potential midterm blowout for the Democrats could precede Pelosi’s retirement.

Pelosi indicated that the home invasion attack on her husband Paul could play into a decision to hang up the Speaker’s gavel, according to The Hill.

Polling generally indicates that Republicans have a strong chance of taking a majority in the House of Representatives.

The California Democrat entered Congress in 1987 and became the Speaker of the House for the first time in 2007.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




