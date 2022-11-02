Conway: Latest Polling Shows Not Just a Red Wave, But a 'Realignment' Election for GOP

Former White House aide and Republican pollster Kellyanne Conway believes recent midterm election polling is showing not just a red wave, but a realignment of the electorate in favor of the GOP.

Fox News released its latest “power rankings” on Tuesday forecasting that Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives with a 236-199 majority, while the Senate remains a toss-up.

However, Fox puts 26 House seats in the toss-up category and assumes the GOP will at least take half of those. If Republicans win all the toss-up races, its majority would be 249-186. Even if it losses all of them, the GOP would still retake the House with a 223-212 party breakdown.

The Senate remains a toss-up, with the races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada likely to decide who holds the upper chamber.

Conway highlighted on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday that a monumental shift in the electorate appears to be shaping up. She cited new polling released by The Wall Street Journal.

“The most important shift in that poll, according to The Wall Street Journal, is that suburban women — 20 percent of the electorate — have shifted 26 points to the Republicans. And working-class Latino voters are now also voting Republican,” said Conway, who successfully led former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

The Journal noted that the great shift in suburban women toward the GOP has occurred since August, with the demographic now favoring Republicans by 15 points overall.

The news outlet further highlighted that Latino voters have been swinging toward the GOP. A Journal survey conducted in late August found Democrats with an 11-point advantage, but that’s down from a 34-point lead in the 2018 midterms.

Working-class Latinos have come even more decisively into the Republican fold, with the Democratic candidate on the generic ballot only holding a 6-point advantage over the Republican.

“That’s not just a Republican wave, that’s a realignment of voters to a conservative philosophy,” Conway argued.



Poll respondents identified inflation and crime as among their top issues.

The Journal conducted its poll among 1,500 registered voters from Oct. 22 to 26. The margin of error was 2.5 percentage points.

Podcast host Joe Rogan predicted that a “red wave” is coming in the midterm elections, and it’s being fueled by Democratic policies.

His comments came during an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released on Saturday featuring comedian Bridget Phetasy.

“I think the red wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining,'” Rogan said, citing the 1980 horror movie based on a Stephen King novel.

“That’s what I think. I think people are just like, ‘What the f*** are you saying?’” he continued. “They’re making Republicans.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Phetasy concurred.

“I don’t know how they’re doing it,” she said. “I had a family member who is a boomer and a die-hard liberal, and they told me when I was home this summer that they would vote for [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis.”

The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls has DeSantis up by double digits over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

