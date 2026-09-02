Share
Sponsored
At 1:27 in the morning, the president of the United States shared a video on Truth Social along with just three words ...
At 1:27 in the morning, the president of the United States shared a video on Truth Social along with just three words ... (Paradigm Press)

Trump Shares Ex-CIA Analyst's Warning: 'America Could be Unrecognizable this Summer'

 By Aaron Gentzler  September 2, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

At 1:27 in the morning, the president of the United States shared a video on Truth Social.

Along with just three words:

“The Midterm Meltdown”

By sunrise, the national media had picked it up — and they were not happy about it.

Because if this video proves correct …

They, along with the most corrupt politicians in D.C., could soon be in serious trouble.

I can’t say how much longer this video will be online …

But I can tell you, if its creator is even half right …

This summer could mark the most serious turn in American history since the Civil War.

And for investors who aren’t prepared, it will be a bloodbath.

For the full story, click here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Aaron Gentzler
This content was developed by The Western Journal's creative studio in collaboration with one of our trusted partners.




Trump Shares Ex-CIA Analyst's Warning: 'America Could be Unrecognizable this Summer'
A More Effective Weight Loss Drug with Fewer Side Effects – And No Injections?
Another Eerie Trump Prophecy is Coming True
Dr. McCullough: 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria Crisis Spirals Out of Control'
50-Year Insider: 'The Months Leading Up to Nov. 3 Could Be the Most Dangerous in History'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation