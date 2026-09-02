Trump Shares Ex-CIA Analyst's Warning: 'America Could be Unrecognizable this Summer'

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At 1:27 in the morning, the president of the United States shared a video on Truth Social.

Along with just three words:

“The Midterm Meltdown”

By sunrise, the national media had picked it up — and they were not happy about it.

Because if this video proves correct …

They, along with the most corrupt politicians in D.C., could soon be in serious trouble.

But I can tell you, if its creator is even half right …

This summer could mark the most serious turn in American history since the Civil War.

And for investors who aren’t prepared, it will be a bloodbath.

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