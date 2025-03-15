Share
Commentary

Trump Shoots a Chilling Look After Being Struck by Press Pool Mic

 By Samuel Short  March 15, 2025 at 9:45am
President Donald Trump and the media are no stranger to taking jabs at one another, but it’s usually not physical jabs.

On Friday, TMZ reported Trump was talking to the media at Join Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland when a reporter’s boom mic hit him in the face and shoulder.

Trump gave a stern expression immediately after the moment.

Footage was posted to social media platform X Friday showing the full exchange.

Trump stared the reporter down before raising his eyebrows.

The mood lightened when Trump commented, “she [the reporter holding the boom mic] just became a big story tonight.”

Glancing over Trump asked, “Did you see that?” to someone off-camera.

Do you like the way Trump played this off?

The president laughed off the moment as the questions continued, but for that reporter, that definitely was not the end of it.

Trump is no stranger to tangling with the media, but even this caught him off guard as the mic clearly hits him directly in the face.

Inarguably, the media should try not to shove their equipment directly at the president if they hope to stay on his good side and stay on the job.

The comparisons between Trump and former President Joe Biden will never end.

In that same scenario, frail Biden might have been flung back several feet and taken minutes to regain his composure.

That likely would have been a showstopper as Biden surely would walk away aimlessly afterwards as only he could.

This was an actual person Trump was dealing with. Biden had enough trouble with inanimate objects.

Recall his ascent into Air Force One during a visit to Warsaw, Poland in February 2023. Biden met his arch nemesis, the stairs, as he tripped up them on camera for the world to see.

Trump dealt with the situation well as anyone in a much less stressful job would not have the patience for it.

Trump was right as the reporter did become a story for TMZ and this news outlet. Hopefully the viral moment did not embarrass the reportedly too badly and her bosses understand that to err is human.

But next time, maybe keep better control of the microphone.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation