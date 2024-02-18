For those who want to boldly proclaim their support of former President Donald Trump and that they will never surrender, there’s a sneaker that’s a perfect fit.

Trump appeared Saturday at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia to unveil a line of sneakers that includes the golden “Never Surrender high-tops,” selling for $399, according to the New York Post.

The shoes, billed as “President Trump’s official sneaker,” have American flag logos around the top.

🚨Trump has GOLD Sneakers on stage pic.twitter.com/PMoZbyMjFn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2024

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said during an appearance at Sneaker Con, as the crowd chanted “USA, USA.”

“I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. I think it’s gonna be a big success,” he said.

“A lot of emotion. There’s a lot of emotion in this room,” Trump said, according to Fox News. “They have lines going all around the block. They’ve never seen anything like this one.”

Trump urged those attending to vote.

Would you buy them? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con,” he said, according to NBC.

During his introduction of Trump, Chase Young, a founder of the Philadelphia footwear firm Culture Kicks, said Trump “is someone who you would have not thought or guessed would have joined the sneaker community,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Never in our nation’s history has a U.S. president released their own sneaker, but today, right here, right now, it’s happening,” he said.

Incredible moment resounding “USA” chants break out after woman urges Sneaker Con audience to “GO OUT AND VOTE FOR TRUMP” Watch NOW https://t.co/MLjEp4vrSm pic.twitter.com/NKmbiSCNuQ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 17, 2024

Donna Bernhard, who wore a Trump 2024 sweatshirt, was summoned by Trump from the crowd to join him on stage.

“We need him. He’s a Christian. He’s a good, honest man,” she said.

Bernhard said she had not planned to attend the event until she learned Trump would be there.

Trump sold out his sneakers and Biden sold out the country! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) February 18, 2024

Courtney Kasser, 47, and son Matthew, 13, came because Trump was there.

“I like what he wants to do for America,” Matthew Kasser said.

“It’s cool how he’s the first president to come out with one,” speaking about the Trump sneaker line.

With Trump selling out his sneakers in a matter of hours Biden is going to start selling hospital gowns and bedpans! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) February 18, 2024

“It was interesting to see people’s reaction to him, positive and definitely some negative reactions,” Courtney Kasser said.

“My favorite part really was ‘Proud to be an American.’ When they played that song, that was the best part for me,” she said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.