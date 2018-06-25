SECTIONS
Media Watch
Trump Slams ‘Whimpering’ Fallon; ‘Be a Man Jimmy’

By Jack Davis
June 25, 2018 at 8:49am

President Donald Trump on Sunday chided TV host Jimmy Fallon for second thoughts on the famous episode in which Fallon ruffled Trump’s hair.

In a tweet, Trump claimed Fallon “is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me” and that Fallon says “he is taking heat” for doing so.

Trump claims Fallon called after the show and told him it got “monster ratings.”

Be a man Jimmy!” Trump said.

On Sept. 25, 2016, with the presidential race very much in doubt, Trump appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon joked with Trump, threw him simple questions, and joking stroked the billionaire’s hair.

That played poorly with Trump’s opponents, who wanted Fallon to have gone after Trump, Fox News reported.

Did Trump’s appearance on Fallon’s show help his chances of becoming president?

Fallon last week said he “made a mistake” in how he handled Trump’s appearance, but denied that he supported the candidate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff,” he said.

But the entertainment world, which has been vehemently anti-Trump, did not see it that way.

“I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, ‘Okay, now I’m just gonna get off.’ They know the show. I’m just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work ’til seven at night and I’m just trying to make a funny show,” he said.

He then added a message to his critics.

“‘You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really. You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever.’ But people just jump on the train, and some people don’t even want to hear anything else. They’re like, ‘No, you did that!’ You go, ‘Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work,'” Fallon said.

Fallon said the criticism he took for that episode was a difficult period for him.

“It’s tough for morale. You go, ‘Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I’m depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it,'” he said.

“The Tonight Show” would, in time, sag in the ratings and fall behind Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS, which has more aggressively liberal perspective.

Fallon, however, brandished his liberal chops after Trump’s tweet by sending one of his own.

“In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICIES in his name,” Fallon tweeted.

RAICES stands for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

