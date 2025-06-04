Trump Speaks with Putin - Both Appear Be on Same Page Regarding Iran Getting Nukes

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, and the two appear to agree that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that the call lasted 75 minutes, and he told Putin that “time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons.” The president is seeking a nuclear weapons agreement with Tehran.

“I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” the president wrote.

His word choice of “I believe” indicated at least some level of uncertainty about where Putin stands.

Russia and Tehran have worked more closely together since the war in Ukraine began in 2022.

In April, Russia’s lower-house State Duma ratified a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Iran, which had been signed by Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Jan. 17, Reuters reported.

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇮🇷 Russia and Iran officially sign 20-year Strategic Partnership Agreement that guarantees the security of the two countries. pic.twitter.com/OdiOUZ4FYH — Mega Geopolitics (@MegaGeopolitics) January 17, 2025

Do you think Trump is handling the Iranian threat well? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Iran’s parliament approved it in May. “The agreement represents a deepening of bilateral ties including closer defence cooperation,” according to the outlet.

Trump also asserted in his Truth Social post, “It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

On Monday, Trump contradicted earlier reports that his administration would allow Iran to enrich uranium at a non-weapons-grade level under a potential deal.

Axios reported that the U.S. offered Tehran a nuclear deal on Saturday that would require it to temporarily reduce its enrichment concentration to 3 percent, a level well below the weapons-grade 90 percent.

Additionally, the regime would have to make its underground nuclear facilities “non-operational” for a period of time, which is yet to be decided.

However, Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday evening, “The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching.’ Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.02.25 06:05 PM EST pic.twitter.com/qXtScMZNYw — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 2, 2025

Reuters reported Friday that Saudi Arabia’s 89-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz dispatched his nation’s foreign minister, son Prince Khalid bin Salman, to Tehran in April with a warning not to prolong the negotiations with the Trump administration.

To do so would risk a military strike from Israel against its nuclear facilities, Prince Khalid reportedly conveyed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.