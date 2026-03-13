Trump Teases Major Friday Strike in Iran: 'Watch What Happens to These Deranged Scumbags'

President Donald Trump projected an aggressive tone Friday as he said Iran will be punished severely.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The New York Times on Thursday unpacked its latest criticisms of the attack on Iran in a report headlined, “How Trump and His Advisers Miscalculated Iran’s Response to War.”

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time,” Trump wrote.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” he said.

“They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!” Trump continued.

In another post, Trump addressed the rise in oil prices caused by Iran’s efforts to seal off the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,” Trump wrote.

We are eliminating Iran’s ability to threaten American forces and regional partners through lethality and precision. pic.twitter.com/5Dkku2b3Nd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

“BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced that it knocked 50 Iranian drones out of the sky, according to Fox News.

The Israel Defense Forces also reported major success in attacking missile launchers and drones.

“Over 250 UAVs dismantled. Hundreds of launchers neutralized,” IDF International spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Thursday.

The IDF issues an “urgent warning” to Iranians in several areas in the Tehran region, ahead of planned airstrikes. “In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area, as it has in recent days across Tehran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime,” says the… pic.twitter.com/I3Dnm3gEeC — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 13, 2026



“The IDF expanded strikes on the Iranian terror regime’s UAV array,” he said.

“In one strike, IAF aircraft identified operatives preparing a UAV launch toward Israel and quickly struck the launcher and the operatives.”

