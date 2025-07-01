Share
News
After the leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted about Iran's victory in the "12 Days War" on social media, left, President Donald Trump, right, responded with a Truth Social post of his own, reminding the ayatollah that he was a target the U.S. spared.
Trump Threatens Iran in Scathing Post, Demands Thank You for Sparing Supreme Leader 'A Very Ugly' Death

 By Michael Austin  July 1, 2025 at 5:48am
President Donald Trump took issue on Friday with the notion that Iran was victorious in their war against Israel, posting a lengthy rebuttal against Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the aftermath of the United States destroying key Iranian nuclear sites, Trump asserted that his interventions were not rightly appreciated by Iran.

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so,” Trump asked aloud in a Truth Social post.

“As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie,” he asserted, referring to the Islamic cleric’s religion.

But Trump claimed that he even spared the life of the anti-American autocrat.

“His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life.”

Do you approve of Trump's foreign policy strategy?

In all caps, Trump emphasized, “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH,” adding that Khamenei does not even need to say “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

“In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout!” Trump continued. “Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed.”

Trump revealed that the impending Israeli campaign would have been the most significant portion of the conflict: “It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far.”

The commander-in-chief continued by noting that he has recently considered removing the sanctions that have long isolated Iran from the global economy.

“During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery – The sanctions are BITING!” he said.

“But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more.”

Trump admonished Iran to “get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them.”

“They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them – A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them,” he wrote.

“They have no hope, and it will only get worse!”

Trump called on the leaders of Iran to approach negotiations with other countries while exercising less vitriol.

“I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!”

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




