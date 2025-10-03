Share
News
President Donald Trump has pledged that law and order will prevail in Portland, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
President Donald Trump has pledged that law and order will prevail in Portland, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Unleashes Federal Power to Liberate Portland from Antifa's Grip

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2025 at 4:59pm
Share

A wave of  retribution is flowing toward Portland, Oregon, from the White House after the arrest of conservative journalist Nick Sortor there on Thursday night.

Sortor’s arrest on a misdemeanor charge inflamed an already tense situation, leading Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon to tell the Portland police that they are under investigation.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the incident, coupled with antifa protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that led President Donald Trump to authorize the use of troops to protect ICE, and Trump’s declaration of antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, was the last straw.

In a video posted to X, she noted that Sortor “was ambushed by antifa and was defending himself from these assaults.”

“But instead of arresting these violent mob members, night after night after night, who are ravaging this community, police arrested a journalist who was there trying to document the chaos,” she said.

Leavitt said the arrest was “part of a troubling trend in Portland where left-wing mobs believe they get to decide who can visit and live in their city,” Leavitt said.

“It is not their city; it is the American people’s city, and President Trump is going to restore that.”

“I just spoke with the president about this, and he has directed his team here at the White House to begin reviewing aid that can potentially be cut in Portland,” she said.

“We will not fund states that allow anarchy. There will also be an additional surge of federal resources to Portland immediately,” she said.

“Law and order will prevail and President Trump will make sure of it,” she said.

Related:
Attorney General Orders Investigation into Portland Police Following Nick Sortor's Arrest at Antifa Protest

In a separate video, Leavitt said, “President Trump “will end the radical left reign of terror in Portland once and for all.”

“The president has directed Secretary [Pete] Hegseth to provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland and any ICE facilities under siege from attacks by antifa and other left-wing domestic terrorists,” she said.


“This is not peaceful protesting, this is left-wing anarchy that has been destroying this great American city for years, leaving police officers battered, citizens terrorized, and business properties damaged,” Leavitt said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Unleashes Federal Power to Liberate Portland from Antifa's Grip
Pentagon Carries Out Another Strike on Narco Terrorists in Caribbean
Attorney General Orders Investigation into Portland Police Following Nick Sortor's Arrest at Antifa Protest
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced for Prostitution Offenses - Will Spend Years in Prison
Hamas Moves Toward Peace: Agrees to Hostage Release and Partial Backing of Trump's Plan
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation