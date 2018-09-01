Trump’s Battle with Amazon Blocked Temporarily After Senate Decision

The Senate has delayed a hearing on U.S. Postal Services reform, postponing President Donald Trump’s fight against Amazon — which he claims is taking advantage of tax payers.

The hearing could have scrutinized what Amazon and others pay for package delivery, which Trump says is the cause for the U.S. Postal Service’s $65 billion loss since 2009, Reuters reported Friday.

The president ordered a task force on April 12 to study the Postal Service to look at its financial health and what it charges customers such as Amazon for package deliveries.

The White House has not yet released a report on the task forces findings, which was due Aug. 10.

“The task force will continue our work to identify solutions to strengthen the USPS business model driving toward a public report before the end of the year,” said a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury Department.

TRENDING: NY Governor Calls ICE Agents ‘Thugs,’ Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

“It is clear that the governance of USPS must be fixed and we encourage Congress to take actions towards that goal.”

Trump has repeatedly tweeted his concerns about Amazon’s relationship with the USPS, often claiming it is Amazon’s “delivery boy” and that it’s a “scam.”

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

Do you think Trump should be concerned about Amazon? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

But Trump isn’t the only one waging war on Amazon.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been dishing attacks on the retail giant recently for allegations it doesn’t pay its warehouse employees a living wage, causing Amazon to issue a rare response to the senator, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

“While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people with our Career Choice program,” Amazon wrote in a blog post Aug. 29.

“Career Choice is an innovative benefit that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition, fees and textbooks (up to $12,000) for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether they’re related to skills for jobs at Amazon or not.”

“We have over 16,000 employees who have participated in Career Choice.”

RELATED: Trump: Google, Facebook, Amazon in a ‘Very Antitrust Situation’

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.